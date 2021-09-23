LOVE BY NUMB3RS Share Video For "Colours," First Single From Their EP Of The Same Name Out November 19, 2021





The video was premiered yesterday by Atwood Magazine which noted that "the sweetly stunning Colours' puts LOVE BY NUMB3RS' exceptional lyrical, vocal, and instrumental talents on full display. A soulful, rootsy, and bluesy outpouring of heavy-hearted feeling comes to life in a song that reckons with a mother and daughter's turbulent relationship. The band weave a rich tapestry of sound together with vulnerable, visceral lyrics that find Anna Lombard thriving, reeling, and excelling in a tough space. She rises to meet the moment in an intimate and impassioned chorus that-excuse the pun-showcases an inner fire and her many colors…Whether you can relate to your own familial issues, or have other pains close at heart, "



Coming off their recent single "Red Sun" this past June, "

"I been living my life in colors

You made so me so blue then I'm seeing red

When the calm after the storm comes

And then gray is all that's left"



"It's definitely inspired by r&b/soul music of the sixties and early seventies," says Anna Lombard, who wrote the song with bandmate Dan Connor. "It is real," adds Anna. "It is emotive. It grooves and it builds all the way through the song until the abrupt radio silence after I scream the very last line."



The track was produced by Anna and Jon Roods, who says: "The drums/beat were inspired by a traditional simple kick & snare feel…and then we built the instrumentation off of that after Anna finalized chords/arrangement in tandem with melody/lyrics."



MORE QUOTES ABOUT THE "COLOURS" SONG + VIDEO, FROM ANNA LOMBARD



-Who wrote the song?

One afternoon Dan texted me a line that hit me kinda hard. The lyric Dan sent was, "I've been hearing you in colors" and it throttled us into this conversation (and my own nerdy research) about synesthesia ("synth" meaning "together" and "ethesia" meaning "perception). If you're not familiar, it is a neurological phenomenon where the parts of your brain that control your senses are all intertwined. For example, a person with it can hear sound or music and their brain involuntarily associates those sounds with a specific color, pattern, or shape. And this condition can sometimes be a bit of sensory overload for those who have it (ahem, Jon.) But it also tends to inspire creativity. I became kind of obsessed with it. When you're a kid, the first things you learn about are colors, the alphabet, numbers and shapes. So I started thinking about things like colors and shapes in a far less literal form. Humans tend to associate colors with emotions. Or a specific scent with an experience (good or bad). And how the environment in which a child is raised ultimately "shapes" them into the person they become…it is internal and we cannot control it….it just happens…much like the involuntary response someone with synesthesia has to music, sounds, colors, touch, patterns, taste, etc.

I stayed up til 4:30 in the morning with my notebook and a pencil and when I finished, I realized I wrote this song about my relationship with my mother. Family shit is hard, man. And I've got no illusions about the fact that I can be a pain in the ass. But it felt like this final plea, begging her to learn how to love me and to accept me for who I am….even if it wasn't what she pictured.

When I sang the line, "You made me so blue and then I'm seeing red," I quite literally could close my eyes and see the palest hues of blue…and the sadness was washed out by this storm of anger and all I could see was red. In the aftermath, among all the emotional debris and self-reflection, there was a moment of calm that made me feel empty. And all I could see was the color gray.

From the very moment I set my pencil down and finished writing, I felt this overwhelming sense of relief. The process and the creation of this song had released me. I was no longer immersed in a dense, emotional fog. And I came to the realization that what started as a song for her, became a song for me… Because our children cannot be our mirror images. So…you gotta learn how to let go of your ego-and I don't mean ego as in self-importance-I mean the part of the ego acting as the voices in your head. The ones which stem from your inner child and your own fears. Because when you let go of that ego, you begin to learn how to be whole… to be seen… to be heard. To be accepted. And ultimately, capable of being loved and loving unconditionally… because deep down, isn't that what all of us ever really want, anyway?



-Who directed the video, where was it filmed, and some thoughts about the video?

We focused a lot on the vibrance of colors, lighting, shapes-to tie into the meaning of the song. I bought a silicone heart prop and Jon insisted I follow



COLOURS EP track listing:

1. Colours

2. Can't Lie Like This

3. Oak Tree

4. All Falls Down

5. The Beat Goes On

