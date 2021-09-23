Dream Theater Release Music Video For 'Invisible Monster'





On their 15th full-length and second studio release for Sony Music, "A View From The Top Of The World" the band continue to challenge themselves and push their musical envelope - something they have done for over 30-years performing together. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As anticipation grows for the release of their 15th studio album, GRAMMY-nominated and millions-selling progressive music titans Dream Theater are releasing the music video for the first official single "Invisible Monster." The song comes from their upcoming InsideOutMusic / Sony Music album "A View From The Top Of The World", scheduled for release worldwide on October 22nd.The new track clocks in at 6:27 and showcases the musicianship and creativity that has garnered the band fans around the globe. The video for the song was directed by William "Wombat" Felch (Mudvayne, HellYeah, Crobot, Static-X, Nefariant) and follows the story of an artist's internal struggles as the band is showcased performing the track.Progressive metal pioneers Dream Theater- James LaBrie (Vocals), John Petrucci (Guitars), Jordan Rudess (Keyboards), John Myung (Bass), and Mike Mangini (Drums) - share a unique bond with one of the most passionate fan bases around the globe as evidenced by their two GRAMMY® Award nominations and 15 million records sold worldwide.On their 15th full-length and second studio release for Sony Music, "A View From The Top Of The World" the band continue to challenge themselves and push their musical envelope - something they have done for over 30-years performing together.



