Gary Hector's New Video "Baby, This One's For You" From His Album 'National Trash' Out Now!





In his pursuit to create something different outside his usual rock n roll side, NATIONAL TRASH is filled with a seasoned sound seldom found in this style of music nowadays. As

"This second single, "Baby, This One's For You" from the album NATIONAL TRASH, is a hauntingly beautiful slice of Americana, with shades of classic country and classic rock n roll. This song finds itself in a "straight to the point "mood, armed with potent lyrics." - Gary Hector



Gary



Trinidad and Tobago is home to the music of Calypso and Soca, and the



ODDFELLOWS LOCAL signed a record deal with an indie label in San Francisco and released a seven-inch single in the USA.



JOINTPOP recorded eight full-length albums and toured The UK five times playing gigs and festivals in England, Wales, and Scotland. They also played gigs in New York City including one at the famous PUNK ROCK venue CBGB.



The last two JOINTPOP albums were produced by Paul Kimble of the legendary USA band GRANT LEE BUFFALO. Those albums were licensed to indie labels in London, UK, and Italy.



Now with the wandering troubadour songwriter spirit,

His debut solo album is now ready and it is called NATIONAL TRASH.

His influences include Hank Williams, Buck Owens, ELVIS, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan, The Mighty Sparrow, Gram Parsons, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Bob Marley, The Sex Pistols, The Clash, and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Musician and Songwriter Gary Hector from Trinidad/Tobago brings his slice of classic country and classic rock throughout his music and with his next video single "Baby, This One's For You" (9/22) from his debut album NATIONAL TRASH and he continues to shine. The single finds Hector in a "reflective "mood, armed with potent lyrics and paying his homage to the legends.In his pursuit to create something different outside his usual rock n roll side, NATIONAL TRASH is filled with a seasoned sound seldom found in this style of music nowadays. As Hector finished recording his guitar, vocals, and tambourine in Trinidad, he enlisted two Nashville Tennessee veterans to round out and finish his vision. In came John Heinrich to add pedal steel guitar and Nikki Nelson on female background vocals. A culmination that has resulted in a stunning "marriage "of Old School Country, and almost Punk Attitude songwriting which Hector jokingly refers to as TRINICANA."This second single, "Baby, This One's For You" from the album NATIONAL TRASH, is a hauntingly beautiful slice of Americana, with shades of classic country and classic rock n roll. This song finds itself in a "straight to the point "mood, armed with potent lyrics." - Gary HectorGary Hector is a singer-songwriter from Trinidad and Tobago in The Caribbean. The former leader and frontman for seminal rock n roll bands ODDFELLOWS LOCAL and JOINTPOP, Hector is now on a solo career and will simply be known as, GARY HECTOR.Trinidad and Tobago is home to the music of Calypso and Soca, and the National Instrument the Steelpan, but Hectors' songwriting is based on the classic Rock n Roll songbook, without neglecting the landscape of his homeland. Recognized at home as a pioneer and legend, he is no newcomer to the scene, as he led, and recorded one landmark album with ODDFELLOWS LOCAL (1991-1995) which created the underground scene in Trinidad.ODDFELLOWS LOCAL signed a record deal with an indie label in San Francisco and released a seven-inch single in the USA. Hector left ODDFELLOWS LOCAL in 1995 and started JOINTPOP in 1996, again pushing the local underground to new levels.JOINTPOP recorded eight full-length albums and toured The UK five times playing gigs and festivals in England, Wales, and Scotland. They also played gigs in New York City including one at the famous PUNK ROCK venue CBGB.The last two JOINTPOP albums were produced by Paul Kimble of the legendary USA band GRANT LEE BUFFALO. Those albums were licensed to indie labels in London, UK, and Italy. Hector left JOINTPOP in October 2019 recognizing the work is over and done.Now with the wandering troubadour songwriter spirit, Hector decided it is time for a change, and He Will Ride Alone.His debut solo album is now ready and it is called NATIONAL TRASH.His influences include Hank Williams, Buck Owens, ELVIS, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan, The Mighty Sparrow, Gram Parsons, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Bob Marley, The Sex Pistols, The Clash, and David Rudder.



