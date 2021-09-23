LA-Based Alt-Rock Outfit Beauty In Chaos Captivates On New Single 'Orion' Ft. Whitney Tai





Beauty in

"Musically, Orion continues on the path set by 'Stranger', the final track on 'The



In 2020, Beauty In



"When Beauty In

"It's about breaking free from the manipulators mind and severing the ties of deception. A story of an a-type personality, "the hunter", and how the roles narcissism and exploitation torment the fears and strengths of the human psyche".



Bridging a cosmic cross between

"We try to make each of our videos different from the others, while being true to the singer and the lyrics. 'Orion' is like nothing we have done before; it has a very cinematic 'big-screen' look to it… and was really a lot of fun to make," says Ciravolo.



Since its inception, BIC has involved many music luminaries, including members of The Mission, The Cure, Ministry, Cheap Trick, The Offspring, Gene Loves Jezebel, Marilyn Manson, Human Drama, Bauhaus, Nine Inch Nails, Van Halen, A Flock of Seagulls, as well as dUg Pinnick (Kings X), ICE-T, producer Tim Palmer, guitar icon Zakk Wylde, Ashton Nyte (The Awakening), Evi Vine and Rolan Bolan.



'Orion' will be included on the next Beauty In



'Orion' written by Tai / Rozon / Ciravolo c.2021

Whitney Tai - vocals and lyrics

Michael Ciravolo - guitars and textures

Michael Rozon - bass, synth, and drum programming

Dirk Doucette - live drums

Recorded, mixed and produced by Michael Rozon at SAINTinLA Studio

Mastered by Dale Becker for Becker Mastering, Los Angeles



Whitney Tai - vocals

Michael Ciravolo - guitar

Tish Ciravolo - bass

Dirk Doucette - drums

Directed and produced by GABB Productions

Art direction by GABB Design

Makeup by

Photos by GABB / courtesy of Whitney Tai

Filmed on location at Schecter Guitar Research and FD Studios Los Angeles

Props courtesy of Prop Heaven. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles-based alt rock / post-punk collective Beauty in Chaos has released their new single 'Orion', along with a stunning otherwordly video, both of which feature the captivating Whitney Tai.Beauty in Chaos is the brainchild of guitarist Michael Ciravolo. The LA-based New Orleans native is also President of Schecter Guitar Research. Until launching BIC, Ciravolo was guitarist in Human Drama for 30 years and had also played live and recorded with Michael Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel since 1998."Musically, Orion continues on the path set by 'Stranger', the final track on 'The Storm Before The Calm' album. Whitney's lyrics and soaring voice were a perfect match for this track and sets the tone beautifully for our next record," says BIC curator Michael Ciravolo.In 2020, Beauty In Chaos released 'The Storm Before The Calm' and the remix-based 'Out Of Chaos Comes…' albums to critical acclaim. Recorded at Ciravolo's SAINTinLA Studio, this LP was produced by Grammy nominee Michael Rozon, known for his work with Ministry."When Beauty In Chaos reached out to me with the opportunity to co-write on a song for their upcoming album, I was immediately hypnotized by the glacial, meandering and crystalline use of guitars against this haunting and dark verbed-out atmosphere. My mind went down the rabbit hole of the past two years that our globe has faced. 'Orion' is the ego of destruction," says Whitney Tai."It's about breaking free from the manipulators mind and severing the ties of deception. A story of an a-type personality, "the hunter", and how the roles narcissism and exploitation torment the fears and strengths of the human psyche".Bridging a cosmic cross between Annie Lennox's timeless vocals and Kate Bush's lyricism, Whitney Tai crafts unique pop-rock anthems and melodic synthpop passages. With trademark seductive compositions, the award-winning singer-songwriter's hypnotic voice, weaving seamlessly through genres."We try to make each of our videos different from the others, while being true to the singer and the lyrics. 'Orion' is like nothing we have done before; it has a very cinematic 'big-screen' look to it… and was really a lot of fun to make," says Ciravolo.Since its inception, BIC has involved many music luminaries, including members of The Mission, The Cure, Ministry, Cheap Trick, The Offspring, Gene Loves Jezebel, Marilyn Manson, Human Drama, Bauhaus, Nine Inch Nails, Van Halen, A Flock of Seagulls, as well as dUg Pinnick (Kings X), ICE-T, producer Tim Palmer, guitar icon Zakk Wylde, Ashton Nyte (The Awakening), Evi Vine and Rolan Bolan.'Orion' will be included on the next Beauty In Chaos album 'Behind The Veil', which will feature all female vocalists and is slated for release in February 2022 via Los Angeles' 33.3 Music Collective. In the meantime, 'Orion' is available via Bandcamp. Beauty In Chaos' catalogue can also be explored at https://www.beautyinchaosmusic.com/music-store'Orion' written by Tai / Rozon / Ciravolo c.2021Whitney Tai - vocals and lyricsMichael Ciravolo - guitars and texturesMichael Rozon - bass, synth, and drum programmingDirk Doucette - live drumsRecorded, mixed and produced by Michael Rozon at SAINTinLA StudioMastered by Dale Becker for Becker Mastering, Los AngelesWhitney Tai - vocalsMichael Ciravolo - guitarTish Ciravolo - bassDirk Doucette - drumsDirected and produced by GABB ProductionsArt direction by GABB DesignMakeup by Jessica ZweigPhotos by GABB / courtesy of Whitney TaiFilmed on location at Schecter Guitar Research and FD Studios Los AngelesProps courtesy of Prop Heaven.



