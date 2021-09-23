LA-Based Alt-Rock Outfit Beauty In Chaos Captivates On New Single 'Orion' Ft. Whitney Tai

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Los Angeles-based alt rock / post-punk collective Beauty in Chaos
has released their new single 'Orion', along with a stunning otherwordly video, both of which feature the captivating Whitney Tai.
Beauty in Chaos
is the brainchild of guitarist Michael Ciravolo. The LA-based New Orleans native is also President of Schecter Guitar Research. Until launching BIC, Ciravolo was guitarist in Human Drama
for 30 years and had also played live and recorded with Michael Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel since 1998.
"Musically, Orion continues on the path set by 'Stranger', the final track on 'The Storm
Before The Calm' album. Whitney's lyrics and soaring voice were a perfect match for this track and sets the tone beautifully for our next record," says BIC curator Michael Ciravolo.
In 2020, Beauty In Chaos
released 'The Storm
Before The Calm' and the remix-based 'Out Of Chaos
Comes…' albums to critical acclaim. Recorded at Ciravolo's SAINTinLA Studio, this LP was produced by Grammy nominee Michael Rozon, known for his work with Ministry.
"When Beauty In Chaos
reached out to me with the opportunity to co-write on a song for their upcoming album, I was immediately hypnotized by the glacial, meandering and crystalline use of guitars against this haunting and dark verbed-out atmosphere. My mind went down the rabbit hole of the past two years that our globe has faced. 'Orion' is the ego of destruction," says Whitney Tai.
"It's about breaking free from the manipulators mind and severing the ties of deception. A story of an a-type personality, "the hunter", and how the roles narcissism and exploitation torment the fears and strengths of the human psyche".
Bridging a cosmic cross between Annie
Lennox's timeless vocals and Kate Bush's lyricism, Whitney Tai crafts unique pop-rock anthems and melodic synthpop passages. With trademark seductive compositions, the award-winning singer-songwriter's hypnotic voice, weaving seamlessly through genres.
"We try to make each of our videos different from the others, while being true to the singer and the lyrics. 'Orion' is like nothing we have done before; it has a very cinematic 'big-screen' look to it… and was really a lot of fun to make," says Ciravolo.
Since its inception, BIC has involved many music luminaries, including members of The Mission, The Cure, Ministry, Cheap Trick, The Offspring, Gene Loves Jezebel, Marilyn Manson, Human Drama, Bauhaus, Nine Inch Nails, Van Halen, A Flock of Seagulls, as well as dUg Pinnick (Kings X), ICE-T, producer Tim Palmer, guitar icon Zakk Wylde, Ashton Nyte (The Awakening), Evi Vine and Rolan Bolan.
'Orion' will be included on the next Beauty In Chaos
album 'Behind The Veil', which will feature all female vocalists and is slated for release in February 2022 via Los Angeles' 33.3 Music
Collective. In the meantime, 'Orion' is available via Bandcamp. Beauty In Chaos' catalogue can also be explored at https://www.beautyinchaosmusic.com/music-store
'Orion' written by Tai / Rozon / Ciravolo c.2021
Whitney Tai - vocals and lyrics
Michael Ciravolo - guitars and textures
Michael Rozon - bass, synth, and drum programming
Dirk Doucette - live drums
Recorded, mixed and produced by Michael Rozon at SAINTinLA Studio
Mastered by Dale Becker for Becker Mastering, Los Angeles
Whitney Tai - vocals
Michael Ciravolo - guitar
Tish Ciravolo - bass
Dirk Doucette - drums
Directed and produced by GABB Productions
Art direction by GABB Design
Makeup by Jessica
Zweig
Photos by GABB / courtesy of Whitney Tai
Filmed on location at Schecter Guitar Research and FD Studios Los Angeles
Props courtesy of Prop Heaven.