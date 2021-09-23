The Pink Diamond Revue Release "The Fuzz Guitar" On October 21, 2021







Their live shows are like no other band, a self- produced film is projected over the band as they perform creating an audio visual assault, often leaving the audience breathless.



They combine fashion music and art …Fashion is art, music is art, it should be combined where ever possible and The Pink Diamond Revue have managed this... Their music can be heard at fashion shows and they have performed at art galleries as part of their non conformist approach to live shows….Rock'n'Roll has moved on.



Live shows 2021

October 22nd - Space Mountain Festival - Spain

October 30th - South Street Arts Centre - Reading

October 31st - Hare and Hounds - Birmingham



It's fair to say that these guys are unique and once seen, never forgotten. Eccentric? Positively! Captivating? Affirmative! Enjoyable? Definitely!

https://www.thepinkdiamondrevue.com/home

https://www.facebook.com/thepinkdiamondrevue

