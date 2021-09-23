Jay Ebby East Reignites The 'Supersonic' Spark





www.instagram.com/jay__ebby_music New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Essex-based indie rock musician Jay Ebby East has bestowed a gift upon the rock world once again with 'Supersonic'. The latest single sees the hitmaker unite with Noel Gallagher for a spectacular cover of the Oasis classic.Jay Ebby East, who has often credited Oasis as his saviour during difficult times that he has since overcome, rises to the occasion with might. Moreover, he delves deep into his creative tool kit to bring the gem back to life, and he climbs to the top of indie with a passion that is hard to ignore. Furthermore, the track shines brighter than ever with a modern, crisp edge, and Jay keeps the thrill alive with a vocal that breathes new life into the original."If Knebworth and Oasis hadn't happened, I wouldn't be alive," Jay stated when releasing this song, which he initially fell in love with after hearing it at Oasis' landmark Knebworth event in 1996. Also, Jay Ebby East, an advocate for helping others in need, has teamed up with the Amy Winehouse Foundation for this release and will donate to the charity as well as helping to raise awareness for the foundation's work, which supports and informs, and inspires young people.So, ready to feel Supersonic? Look no further than Jay Ebby East's latest release.open.spotify.com/album/1i3prkEcyr8zKNn5JgUJVKwww.instagram.com/jay__ebby_music



