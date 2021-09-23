Rising Rapper AlbySound Releases New Track "Bet On Me"





All the lyrics on his latest single are connected by production and message in the music, and each lyric will make you want to listen to the next one that follows. If you wish to listen to it, we leave you with a link to the album so you can experience this audio adventure for yourself! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hailing from Rodeo, Bay Area California AlbySound delivered a stunning new upbeat single In July of this year filled with witty songwriting, catchy melodies, and unique genre breaking flows titled ''Bet On Me'' Music is indeed an art form and when it comes to making music delivery AlbySound has mastered the art of music delivery time and time again.He puts his versatile approach to song making on full display all throughout this new single (" Bet On Me ") The talented rapper allows us to take a brief glance through his lens at where he's at in life while still letting us rap along to the catchy lyrics.The new bombshell single features Hip Hop influenced production complimented by soothing vocals and candid songwriting.The true gift of AlbySound is truly in his ability to structure his songwriting in a way that speaks directly to fans. When listening to the full song you will quickly relate to his experiences in life while turning up to the upbeat production and catchy melodies throughout the entire song.His style of music creation is an exploitation of new genres and styles not seen commonly amongst newer artists. The way he is able to combine his melodies with his rapping ability at a high level is very impressive. The triple threat artist raps, sings, and writes all of his music.Having started his music career at age 13 with the release of his first song titled "Sun Up'' he isn't new to giving us the timeless music that we've grown to love over the years. Being influenced by hip-hop greats like Jay-Z & older artists around him from a young age.AlbySound himself wrote all the lyrics in the song, and it is uploaded on all major streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube. For any upcoming developments about AlbySound's work which also include tracks done by him in the past, go on and check out his social media and songs streaming platforms.All the lyrics on his latest single are connected by production and message in the music, and each lyric will make you want to listen to the next one that follows. If you wish to listen to it, we leave you with a link to the album so you can experience this audio adventure for yourself!



