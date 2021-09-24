Jazz Artist Jose James Celebrates The Holiday Season With "Merry Christmas From Jose James"





Combining the classic jazz-crooner elegance of



Songwriting for the project was spearheaded by José

"We worked really hard to recreate the exact recording conditions of the 1950s. Take the best jazz musicians in the world, put them in a fully vintage analogue world class studio, and assemble the creme de la creme of American Christmas classics," said Jose on recording the album. "We recorded everything in one take, no overdubs, on one uncomfortably hot sunny day in July up near Woodstock. Every great Christmas album has been recorded in the summer, so this is also part of the tradition," he continued.



James, a Minneapolis, MN native who spent most of his career in New York, was discovered by Gilles Peterson in London before his major label debut with Blue Note Records. He has produced and written 11 albums covering the best of jazz, pop, hip-hop and R&B. In 2017, José made his screen debut with a performing role in Fifty Shades Darker. He now lives in Amsterdam with Talia Billig, his partner and Grammy nominated songwriter.



Track Listing

**** represents original recording

1. Christmas in New York ****

2. This Christmas

3. The Christmas Song

4. I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm

5. The Christmas Waltz

6. Have Yourself a Merry

7. Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!

8. Christmas Day ****

9. My Favorite Things (feat. Marcus Strickland)

10. White Christmas



Tour Dates

November 27 - SF Jazz - San Francisco, CA

November 28 - SF Jazz - San Francisco, CA

November 30 - Jazz Alley - Seattle, WA

December 1 - Jazz Alley - Seattle, WA

December 2 - The Old Church - Portland, OR

December 4 - Kuumbwa -

December 5 - Masonic Lodge - Los Angeles, CA

December 7- MIM - Phoenix, AZ

December 9 -The Lensic -

December 11 - Dakota - Minneapolis, MN

December 12 - Dakota - Minneapolis, MN

December 13 - City Winery - Chicago, IL

December 14 - City Winery - New York, NY. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jazz artist José James (Rainbow Blonde Records) will release his first ever Christmas album Merry Christmas from José James on November 19th. The contemporary album celebrates the holiday season while honoring classic jazz and pop records of the 1950s. Today James releases the first single, "My Favorite Things," a joyful rendition of the John Coltrane staple. A 13 date tour to support the album will launch at SF Jazz in San Francisco on November 27th and conclude at New York's City Winery on December 14th. Stops also include Seattle, Portland, Santa Cruz, LA, Phoenix, Santa Fe, Minneapolis and Chicago. (All tour dates listed below).Combining the classic jazz-crooner elegance of Frank Sinatra and Nat "King" Cole with the earthy sophistication of soul legends Stevie Wonder and Donny Hathaway, the ten track Merry Christmas from José James takes listeners on a world-class holiday experience from one of the greatest living voices in jazz. Listeners can find two original tracks, "Christmas in New York" and "Christmas Day" along with popular ballads such as "The Christmas Song," "White Christmas," "Let it Snow" and "This Christmas," a modern twist on the Donny Hathaway holiday favorite. In James' version, he musically brings an aspect of R&B and hip-hop to the mostly Jazz collection and adds an element of family, with a guest vocal appearance by his 8 year old daughter. Another family member who was instrumental in the album was his grandmother Nancy who helped him discover much of the music of Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong and more, who each influenced the album's musical mood board.Songwriting for the project was spearheaded by José James and his partner, recently Grammy nominated Talia Billig. The album's studio band features Grammy winning and nominated all stars Ben Williams (bass), Aaron Parks (piano), Jharis Yokley (drums) and Marcus Strickland (soprano saxophone). Produced by José James and Brian Bender and recorded by Ariel Shafir at Dreamland Studios, the album was mastered by Frank Arkwright at Abbey Road Studios. The session was recorded completely live on 2" tape and mixed in LCR (left-center-right) by Brian Bender at Motherbrain West."We worked really hard to recreate the exact recording conditions of the 1950s. Take the best jazz musicians in the world, put them in a fully vintage analogue world class studio, and assemble the creme de la creme of American Christmas classics," said Jose on recording the album. "We recorded everything in one take, no overdubs, on one uncomfortably hot sunny day in July up near Woodstock. Every great Christmas album has been recorded in the summer, so this is also part of the tradition," he continued.James, a Minneapolis, MN native who spent most of his career in New York, was discovered by Gilles Peterson in London before his major label debut with Blue Note Records. He has produced and written 11 albums covering the best of jazz, pop, hip-hop and R&B. In 2017, José made his screen debut with a performing role in Fifty Shades Darker. He now lives in Amsterdam with Talia Billig, his partner and Grammy nominated songwriter.Track Listing**** represents original recording1. Christmas in New York ****2. This Christmas3. The Christmas Song4. I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm5. The Christmas Waltz6. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas7. Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!8. Christmas Day ****9. My Favorite Things (feat. Marcus Strickland)10. White ChristmasTour DatesNovember 27 - SF Jazz - San Francisco, CANovember 28 - SF Jazz - San Francisco, CANovember 30 - Jazz Alley - Seattle, WADecember 1 - Jazz Alley - Seattle, WADecember 2 - The Old Church - Portland, ORDecember 4 - Kuumbwa - Santa CruzDecember 5 - Masonic Lodge - Los Angeles, CADecember 7- MIM - Phoenix, AZDecember 9 -The Lensic - Santa Fe,December 11 - Dakota - Minneapolis, MNDecember 12 - Dakota - Minneapolis, MNDecember 13 - City Winery - Chicago, ILDecember 14 - City Winery - New York, NY.



