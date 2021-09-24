Swedish Artist Hanna Soderberg Releases Her Debut Single 'Can't Change My Frequency'





www.instagram.com/hanna.soederberg.music New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On September 24th, Swedish songstress Hanna Söderberg will be launching her debut single - 'Can't Change My Frequency'. Swelling with a slick, modern take of dance and pop, 'Can't Change My Frequency' is an infectious track that highlights Söderberg's soulful voice and songwriting prowess.The release of 'Can't Change My Frequency' is the latest milestone in Söderberg's eventful career so far. Having begun singing and playing the piano at an early age in Gothenburg, her love for music would take her to the Malmö Academy of Music. It was here where Hanna completed a Masters of Education degree, specialising in rock and pop, adding to her time studying gospel and jazz.In recent years, she's collaborated with a host of domestic and international songwriters such as Jeff Franzel, Andreas Öberg, Alexander Holmgren, David Fremberg, Markus Bogelund, and writing songs for the K-pop group After School, Spain's Martabello, Norway's Hanne Leland and fellow Swedes Andreas Stone, Enoka and Angelica.Now with 'Can't Change My Frequency', Hanna Söderberg is embarking out on her own path.Thriving with an abundance of confidence, Hanna's debut single is hedonistic, catchy, and is certain to attract fans to the dance floor.Hailing from a country with a rich pop music history, Hanna Söderberg is destined to be Sweden's next breakout star.orcd.co/cantchangemyfrequencywww.facebook.com/hannasoderbergofficialwww.instagram.com/hanna.soederberg.music



