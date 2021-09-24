Cellist Nina Kotova Releases New Album Of Brahms, Reger, Schumann, With Pianist Jose Feghali, Via Warner Classics





About Nina Kotova: https://www.ninakotova.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Russian-American cellist Nina Kotova released her second album with Warner Classics on September 10, 2021. Kotova is joined by the brilliant Brazilian-born pianist José Feghali, a laureate of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, who died tragically in 2014 at the age of 53.The album features traditional Romantic works for cello by close friends Johannes Brahms and Robert Schumann, and fellow German composer Max Reger, in a program that spans 65 years of musical history. Inspired by Pablo Casals' advocacy and dedication to honoring Bach's suites for solo cello, Reger composed his Suite no. 2 in 1914 in response to the quintessential works by Bach.In addition to and alongside the release of the Album, Nina Kotova has collaborated with the legendary actor Robert Redford, multimedia environmental artist Sibylle Szaggars Redford and film and videography editor Thomas McBee to create and release a multimedia NFT (non-fungible tokens) shortly after the release of the audio album. This rare one of one NFT comprises a solo cello track of the music of Max Reger from Nina Kotova's album alongside videography by Sibylle Szaggars and Thomas McBee accompanied by Robert Redford's narration.This NFT based upon Nina Kotova's release is a ground-breaking effort to introduce crypto native art into the rarified world of classical music.Additionally, a portion of the proceeds that have been raised from the ultimate sale of the NFT will be contributed to The Way of the Rain Inc., a non-profit organization founded by Sibylle Szaggars Redford that promotes public awareness and support for the protection of the Earth through the arts and performance.Listen here: https://www.warnerclassics.com/release/brahms-reger-schumannAbout Nina Kotova: https://www.ninakotova.com



