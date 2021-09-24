Third 3ye Releases His Latest Melodic Techno Track "Shwasa"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) We're happy to announce that we have a new release from our artist Third 3ye. The song is a collaboration with the vocalist Shivani Mirajkar, and it's called "Shwasa." This marks the first time that this producer has brought in vocals into his music.

Featuring an uplifting melody and strong bass line, "Shwasa" will leave you feeling good all over!

Sandesh aka Third 3ye had this to say about his newest production: "I wanted to work on something different than what I usually do so I started experimenting with vocals for my tracks."

"Shwasa" is out now on all platforms.



Sandesh also known as Third 3ye is a self taught electronic producer based out of Southampton, UK but originally from India. He is known for producing uplifting melodic Psytrance and Techno. He also produces dark styles of both the genres depending on the mood. In his music he tries to bring in alot of emotional and euphoric elements along with the synthetic rhythms of Psytrance and Techno. His music is mostly inspired from the holy place of music lovers - Goa, India.

He debuted his career in electronic music in early 2020 producing Psytrance and Techno in various styles that include melodic, deep, ethereal, progressive and dark.

