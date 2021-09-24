The Darkness Share Brand New Single 'Jussy's Girl'



17th - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Darkness have released their brand new single 'Jussy's Girl', the latest song to be taken from their forthcoming album Motorheart out November 19th.'Jussy's Girl' is sensitive as a falling boulder. It oozes rock n roll extravagance with huge 80s influenced riffs and an anthemic chorus that summons the inescapable carnal powers of love.The fantastical video meanwhile features Justin Hawkins as a leather-clad biker journeying through a telephone box time machine to the good ol' days of black and white silent movies for a nefarious murder mystery, starring his musical companions in never-before-seen style. It's quite simply magnificent!Regarding the single Justin says, "Jussy's Girl is a song about unrequited desires of both the flesh and the heart. Although one could argue that hearts are made out of the same stuff as flesh. You know what I mean though. It's about an unspeakable longing, but sounds like a bloke walking around in his 501s on a sunny day. It's sad, but also carefree. Sonically we were aiming for somewhere between Def Leppard and Billy Ocean. Well, I was. There's a helicopter in it and an awesome guitar solo. What more could you ask for?"'Jussy's Girl' is the latest single to be taken from the forthcoming opus Motorheart; a record of immeasurable rock and roll extravagance, and yet another masterpiece from England's favourite rock icons. The new single follows the release of the high-octane riffola 'Nobody Can See Me Cry' and the growling, pounding title track which pays homage to a devoted sex robot.Released in a wide variety of formats, including standard and deluxe versions, Motorheart is available both digitally and physically. There's a heavyweight black vinyl album, limited edition colour LPs, CDs and an old-school cassette version. With exclusive bundles and signed editions to boot, it's the complete aural experience from The Darkness, and a glorious addition to one of the most exciting canons in British rock music, all available to pre-order here: https://amzn.to/3i5vl37MOTORHEART tracklisting:Welcome Tae GlasgaeIt's Love, JimMotorheartThe Power And The Glory Of LoveJussy's GirlSticky SituationsNobody Can See Me CryEastbound Speed Of The Nite TimeYou Don't Have To Be Crazy About Me… But It Helps *It's A Love Thang (You Wouldn't Understand) *So Long ** bonus deluxe tracksThe Darkness will be showcasing the live potency of Motorheart on their extensive 22-date UK headline tour throughout November and December this year. A true spectacle to behold, fans will be treated to brand new songs from the album as well as hits from across their award-winning, platinum selling back catalogue. Support also comes from British Lion, the up close and personal side project of legendary Iron Maiden founder and bassist Steve Harris. Tickets are available below.MOTORHEART UK TOUR DATES 2021:November17th - Brighton Dome, Brighton19th - Winter Gardens, Margate20th - O2 Academy, Bournemouth21st - Cliffs Pavillion, Southend23rd - UEA, Norwich24th - Corn Exchange, Cambridge26th - The Hexagon, Reading27th - The Great Hall, Cardiff29th - The Great Hall, Exeter30th - G Live, GuilfordDecember2nd - O2 Academy, Liverpool3rd - Academy, Manchester4th - Bonus Arena, Hull6th - The Victoria, Stoke-on-Trent7th - O2 Academy, Bristol9th - Barrowlands, Glasgow10th - O2 Academy, Newcastle11th - O2 Academy, Leeds13th - Rock City, Nottingham14th - O2 Academy, Birmingham16th - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London17th - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London.



