James Arthur New Single 'Emily' Released Today

www.jamesarthurofficial.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) James Arthur returns today with his beautiful new single 'Emily', taken from his upcoming 4th album 'It'll All Make Sense In The End'.'Emily' is written by James with George Tizzard, Rick Parkhouse and James 'Yami' Bell and produced by Red Triangle. The track is an emotional ode to the next generation, a tender intimate mea culpa to the daughter he might one day have. James says: "That arose from conversations about having kids. Would I even be a good dad? What if they read about all the shit I've been through? It doesn't matter because ultimately I'm the guy who's going to be there for you all your life." James will tour the UK and Ireland in March 2022, with dates including a special show at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall. A North American tour follows in April and May. James has sold over 30 million records worldwide and has to date released three hugely successful albums 'James Arthur' (UK No.2), 'Back From The Edge' (UK No.1) and 'YOU' (UK No.2), alongside nine solo UK Top 40 singles.He has had two No.1 smash hits and was awarded a disc for reaching a billion streams on Spotify with 'Say You Won't Let Go', the No.1 global hit that brought the singer-songwriter from Middlesbrough back from the edge (it currently has 1.7 billion streams on the platform!). James Arthur announced his new album 'It'll All Make Sense In The End', his 4th longplay release, which will be released on November 5th.The UK tour dates are:5th March - Bournemouth - Bournemouth International Centre6th March - Plymouth - Pavilions8th March - Stockton - Stockton Globe9th March - London - Royal Albert Hall11th March - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena12th March - Brighton - Brighton Centre14th March - Leeds - O2 Academy15th March - Hull - Bonus Arena17th March - Glasgow - SEC Armadillo19th March - Birmingham - O2 Academy20th March - Southend - Southend Cliffs Pavilion22nd March - Manchester - 02 Apollo23rd March - Newcastle - 02 City Hall25th March - Sheffield - City Hall28th March - Belfast - Ulster Hall29th March - Dublin - Olympia TheatreThe North American tour dates are:21st April - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre23rd April - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic25th April - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park26th April - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern28th April - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre30th April - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas1st May - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston3rd May - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando4th May - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre5th May - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom7th May - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre8th May - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis10th May - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland11th May - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit13th May - Toronto, ON - History14th May - Montreal, QC - MTELUS16th May - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia17th May - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston19th May - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring20th May - New York, NY - Pier 17www.jamesarthurofficial.com



