James Arthur New Single 'Emily' Released Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
James Arthur returns today with his beautiful new single 'Emily', taken from his upcoming 4th album 'It'll All Make Sense In The End'.
'Emily' is written by James
with George
Tizzard, Rick Parkhouse and James
'Yami' Bell and produced by Red Triangle. The track is an emotional ode to the next generation, a tender intimate mea culpa to the daughter he might one day have.
James
says: "That arose from conversations about having kids. Would I even be a good dad? What if they read about all the shit I've been through? It doesn't matter because ultimately I'm the guy who's going to be there for you all your life."
James
will tour the UK and Ireland in March 2022, with dates including a special show at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall. A North American tour follows in April and May.
James
has sold over 30 million records worldwide and has to date released three hugely successful albums 'James Arthur' (UK No.2), 'Back From The Edge' (UK No.1) and 'YOU' (UK No.2), alongside nine solo UK Top 40 singles.
He has had two No.1 smash hits and was awarded a disc for reaching a billion streams on Spotify with 'Say You Won't Let Go', the No.1 global hit that brought the singer-songwriter from Middlesbrough back from the edge (it currently has 1.7 billion streams on the platform!).
James
Arthur announced his new album 'It'll All Make Sense In The End', his 4th longplay release, which will be released on November 5th.
The UK tour dates are:
5th March - Bournemouth - Bournemouth International Centre
6th March - Plymouth - Pavilions
8th March - Stockton - Stockton Globe
9th March - London - Royal Albert Hall
11th March - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena
12th March - Brighton - Brighton Centre
14th March - Leeds - O2 Academy
15th March - Hull - Bonus Arena
17th March - Glasgow - SEC Armadillo
19th March - Birmingham - O2 Academy
20th March - Southend - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
22nd March - Manchester - 02 Apollo
23rd March - Newcastle - 02 City Hall
25th March - Sheffield - City Hall
28th March - Belfast - Ulster Hall
29th March - Dublin - Olympia Theatre
The North American tour dates are:
21st April - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
23rd April - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
25th April - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
26th April - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
28th April - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
30th April - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas
1st May - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
3rd May - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando
4th May - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
5th May - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
7th May - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
8th May - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
10th May - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland
11th May - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
13th May - Toronto, ON - History
14th May - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
16th May - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
17th May - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston
19th May - Silver
Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver
Spring
20th May - New York, NY - Pier 17
www.jamesarthurofficial.com