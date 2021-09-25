Lee Brice Headlines Louisiana Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert Ragin Country Crawl





General public ticket sales are available at ragincc.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CMR Construction & Roofing, one of the nation's leading roofing and repair companies, will welcome country music fans to the CAJUNDOME on November 7, 2021, for Ragin Country Crawl, a one-night benefit concert to raise money for hurricane relief efforts in Louisiana. Country music powerhouse Lee Brice will headline the benefit concert that will also feature performances from ACM and CMA Award-nominated artist Randy Houser, country rapper Colt Ford, and popular country disc jockey Dee Jay Silver.Proceeds from the concert will be directed to disaster relief efforts for victims of recent hurricanes that have impacted Southern Louisiana. Local leaders on the frontlines of the recovery effort will be enlisted to ensure that proceeds benefit those most in need. The event is presented by CMR Construction & Roofing and produced by Mike Flaskey Entertainment."It's a great honor for me personally to come out and play a small role in helping out the proud, resilient people of Louisiana," said Brice. "Country music has a special power to unite and uplift, and I look forward to taking the stage and inspiring fans to take action and lend a helping hand to families and communities facing a long road to recovery.""Our company was founded on the idea of helping people find a way back to their normal lives after facing unthinkable disasters," said CMR Construction & Roofing CEO Steve Soule. "Ragin Country Crawl will be a perfect opportunity for the country music community to turn one special evening into much-needed support for families and businesses across the region."General public ticket sales are available at ragincc.com.



