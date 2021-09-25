Platinum Certified Pop Songstress Jessia Dials Up The "First Call" Off Debut EP Out October 15, 2021





A deceptively lush, dreamy, pop confection buoyed by JESSIA's sparkling voice, "First Call" mines that sweet spot between knock-kneed ballad and daring missive in classic and authentic JESSIA style, underscoring her ambition to make listeners feel validated and understood.

"'First Call' is the oldest song on the forthcoming EP," shares JESSIA. "I wrote it two years ago when I was hopeful that I would reconnect with someone that I lost. I thought he was my forever, but I eventually came to the realization that he was actually just there to teach me a lot of lessons."



"First Call" arrives amid a productive streak for JESSIA. Earlier this year she shared the platinum-certified body acceptance anthem "I'm not Pretty", which (to date) has garnered over 215 million global streams and 10 million video views and earned placement on highly coveted playlists and more. The anthemic track exploded on TikTok with JESSIA introducing the song via an acapella hook, racking up millions of views in a single day and catching the attention of singer, songwriter and four-time JUNO Awards nominated artist/producer elijah woods and later, Grammy-Award nominated artist



Certified Platinum in Canada where "I'm not Pretty" hit #4 at HOT AC radio, #8 at Top 40, and #33 in the U.S., JESSIA was featured as Billboard's "Charbreaker" for the month of June (2021) and made her festival debut at Chicago's Lollapalooza this summer. "I'm not Pretty" topped Billboard Canada's Emerging Artists chart (at #1) for 13 consecutive weeks and introduced JESSIA to audiences around the world with its ability to connect via her brutally honest narrative and unapologetic story - the same story that has garnered a collective 264 million global streams to date and attracted Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Ryan Tedder, who was knocked flat by JESSIA, signing her to his Artist Driven Records in partnership with Republic Records.



JESSIA's accessible but very complex music — self-summarized as "unpolished and unapologetic" — will make you feel understood and accepted. Think of JESSIA as a safe space to vent about all the ebbs and flows of being human - beguiling and super-relatable. Yet this is just the beginning of what this extraordinary artist has to offer.



2021 TOUR DATES:

October 1 - Osheaga - Montreal, QC

