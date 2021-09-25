Alessia Cara's 'Incisive And Introspective' Third Album "In The Meantime," Arrives Today





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Alessia Cara releases highly anticipated new album In The Meantime and reveals new video for " Best Days " today via Def Jam Record­­ings/Universal Music. Alessia launches her third album tonight with a performance of " Best Days " on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, a performance at the star-studded 10th annual Global Citizen Festival, a 24-hour broadcast from New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and other locations across six continents. On Monday, she will return to Good Morning America for another performance of " Best Days ".In The Meantime's release was heralded by two new songs released together on July 15th. "Sweet Dream" debuted on BBC1's flagship program hosted by Annie Mac, while the video made its global broadcast premiere on MTVLive, MTVU and across MTV's global network of channels, as well as on the Viacom Times Square billboard. The "Shapeshifter" video (for which Alessia put her acting chops to the test in the role of the scorned wife, the cheating husband, a private investigator, the gardener, and the maid!) premiered one week later on CBS This Morning, along with an exclusive interview of Alessia by Anthony Mason.During that week Alessia, known for her pitch-perfect, emotionally charged television performances, turned in stellar renditions of "Sweet Dream" (SC) and "Shapeshifter" (SC) live from Niagara Falls on CBS's Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She reprised "Sweet Dream" two days later on ABC's Live with Kelly & Ryan.As In The Meantime arrives, Alessia's one-of-a-kind voice and powerful performance chops are in high demand on a number of high-profile projects. For the Metallica Blacklist tribute box-set (released last week), Alessia joined all-female Mexican power trio The Warning for an atmospheric new cover of "Enter Sandman." For the animated feature film, PAW Patrol: The Movie™ (unleashed last month), Alessia co-wrote and sang the inspirational "The Use In Trying."Most intriguing of all for Alessia's fans is Adult Swim's much-buzzed animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus, upcoming this fall. The opening title sequence will debut Alessia's new original song, "Feel You Now," which she sings (and co-wrote with Grammy®-nominated producer Michael Hodges), as we are introduced to lead charac­ter Elle, a young woman seeking to exact revenge on those who have wronged her, to understand her own identity, and to uncover the mysteries of her past. "Feel You Now" will be released this fall via ASG/10:22PM/Def Jam Recordings. In the meantime, watch the Blade Runner: Black Lotus opening/"Feel You Now" title sequence BELOW. Alessia Cara uses pop music as a diary. Since catapulting to stardom with quintessential loner anthem "Here" in 2015, the singer/songwriter has matured alongside her audience, capturing the highs and lows of adolescence and young adulthood with camera-like clarity. In many ways, Cara's new era is a snapshot of an artist finally processing her meteoric rise in the music industry. The Grammy winner's debut single, "Here," peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to sell three million copies. Her platinum-selling debut album, Know-It-All, delivered another smash hit with "Scars to Your Beautiful" and she memorably contributed " How Far I'll Go " to the Moana soundtrack. She then added further platinum plaques to her collection with "Stay," a dizzying club collaboration with Zedd, and an unforgettable feature on Logic's "1-800-273-8255." The Brampton, Ontario, native returned in 2018 with The Pains of Growing, which won a Juno Award for Best Album and Song­writer of the Year cemented Cara as one of her generation's foremost singer/songwriters. Now with over 15 billion worldwide streams, Alessia has soared even higher with the releases of her new singles + videos "Sweet Dream" and "Shapeshifter," setting the scene for the September arrival of her third album, In The Meantime.



