X Ambassadors' New Album 'The Beautiful Liar' Out Now



"For the The Beautiful Liar I wanted to make an album that felt as unhinged as I did, and as the whole world felt around me," says Sam



Earlier this week QCODE, a premium leading content studio and podcast network, announced that



The idea for The Beautiful Liar podcast was first conceived by brothers and bandmates Sam and Casey Harris who wanted to create an audio drama inspired by superhero comic books about a blind character and her superpowers. Structured by co-creator Minnie Schedeen, the story and format is deeply personal to the Harris brothers. Casey has been blind since birth and the two grew up listening to audiobooks and radio dramas together.



Also released today is a music video for the song "Beautiful Liar." Partnering with Mathematic, a Paris-based VFX, animation and motion design studio, Sam and the band create a comic book-esque video that ties together the worlds of the new album and the new podcast.

Tickets are on sale now for the band's The Beautiful Liar tour which kicks off October 15th in San Diego, CA at HOB, and will hit North



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, multi-platinum-selling rock band X Ambassadors release their third studio album The Beautiful Liar. On The Beautiful Liar, X Ambassadors pay homage to the supernatural radio dramas and books-on-tape brothers Sam Nelson Harris and Casey Harris listened to as kids - sharing a selection of songs that together tell the tale of a blind teenage girl discovering her long-dormant superpowers. X Ambassadors augmented the album's storytelling component by weaving in a series of interludes that propel its wildly original plot forward. Featuring previously released singles "Adrenaline," "Okay," and "My Own Monster," The Beautiful Liar is available now at all digital retailers via KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records/Universal Music."For the The Beautiful Liar I wanted to make an album that felt as unhinged as I did, and as the whole world felt around me," says Sam Nelson Harris. "So Adam, Casey and I carved ourselves a space where we could all be as ugly, weird, funny, and fucked up as we wanted to be. We made the whole album unequivocally ours with the help of our incredible producer Andrew Wells, co-producers Tommy English, Ricky Reed, Nate Merceau, songwriters K.Flay and Andrew Jackson. I hope this album freaks you out, makes you cry, makes you laugh, and makes you feel a little less alone."Earlier this week QCODE, a premium leading content studio and podcast network, announced that X Ambassadors singer/writer/producer Sam Nelson Harris has co-created a new podcast, The Beautiful Liar, which he will also star in and produce alongside Interscope Records. Schitt's Creek's Emily Hampshire will voice the role of " Shadow " and serve as an executive producer on the podcast as well. This superhero origin story will serve as a companion piece to X Ambassadors' new album of the same name. The first episode will be available on October 20 on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever podcasts are available with new episodes released each Wednesday.The idea for The Beautiful Liar podcast was first conceived by brothers and bandmates Sam and Casey Harris who wanted to create an audio drama inspired by superhero comic books about a blind character and her superpowers. Structured by co-creator Minnie Schedeen, the story and format is deeply personal to the Harris brothers. Casey has been blind since birth and the two grew up listening to audiobooks and radio dramas together.Also released today is a music video for the song "Beautiful Liar." Partnering with Mathematic, a Paris-based VFX, animation and motion design studio, Sam and the band create a comic book-esque video that ties together the worlds of the new album and the new podcast.Tickets are on sale now for the band's The Beautiful Liar tour which kicks off October 15th in San Diego, CA at HOB, and will hit North America this fall with dates planned for Europe in early 2022. Scarypoolparty and Taylor Janzen will open the show on all North American dates. For a complete list of dates and to purchase tickets visit https://www.xambassadors.com/tour X Ambassadors made their full-length debut with VHS, a 2015 release that saw the band transition from Ithaca alt-rockers and Brooklyn-indie-scene outsiders to Billboard stalwarts. Now certified platinum, VHS provided an intimate look at Sam Nelson Harris and his brother Casey Harris's youth, delivering the genre-defying hits " Unsteady " and " Renegades " and leading to a three-year global touring odyssey as well as a string of high-profile festival performances. VHS was followed by X Ambassadors' 2019 sophomore album ORION, which they supported with an extensive headline tour of the U.S. A project inspired by '60s and '70s soul and R&B, the band's Belong EP arrived in March 2020. The singles released from The Beautiful Liar mark the start of a compelling new lyrical direction for X Ambassadors and is the first new music from the band since their hyper-creative multi-part project (Eg). A three-song effort released in early 2021, (Eg) found the band collaborating with a series of similarly forward-thinking artists, including Earl St. Clair, Terrell Hines, and Jensen McRae.



