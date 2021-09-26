Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 26/09/2021

AMMO X Lil Toe Release New Single "Ammo"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Toe, whose identity is unknown, is a controversial artist from West Palm Beach, FL. He is known for wearing a custom mask and releasing vulgar, aggressive, bass driven music. He promotes sobriety in some songs and is openly against drug use and racism.
Lil Toe has been featured on High Snobiety, Vice, Worldstar Hip Hop and more.

An underground artist who's tapping into and experimenting in another realm, check out his latest single "Ammo" recorded with his alter-ego AMMO.
Stream "Ammo" on DSPs here: https://orcd.co/ammo.
"Meet LIL TOE, Internet Raps Most Brazenly Odd New Sensation. His enigmatic persona has already made him an online cult hero. Before long, it likely will have made him a full-blown internet sensation."- High Snobiety

"Lil Toe is not your average rapper."- Respect
"...his music is loud and vulgar, but he's trying to spread some positivity, too."- Complex
"As if dressing up in a custom toe costume wasn't enough, Palm Beach native Lil Toenail makes some fuckin' incredible music."- Elevator
"Lil Toe masters this musical style perfectly, his skills are impressive and his writing style is distinctive and important."- Yellow & Black

https://www.instagram.com/liltoe
https://www.youtube.com/c/LilToenail561/videos
https://open.spotify.com/artist/47yRnoOUz46ZKr9W3mKn5Z






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0155120 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0033578872680664 secs