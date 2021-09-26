AMMO X Lil Toe Release New Single "Ammo"



Lil Toe has been featured on High Snobiety, Vice, Worldstar Hip Hop and more.



An underground artist who's tapping into and experimenting in another realm, check out his latest single "Ammo" recorded with his alter-ego AMMO.

Stream "Ammo" on DSPs here: https://orcd.co/ammo.

"Meet LIL TOE,



"Lil Toe is not your average rapper."- Respect

"...his music is loud and vulgar, but he's trying to spread some positivity, too."- Complex

"As if dressing up in a custom toe costume wasn't enough, Palm Beach native Lil Toenail makes some fuckin' incredible music."- Elevator

"Lil Toe masters this musical style perfectly, his skills are impressive and his writing style is distinctive and important."- Yellow & Black



https://www.instagram.com/liltoe

https://www.youtube.com/c/LilToenail561/videos

