Varese Sarabande Releases 3 Digital Albums: On Deadly Ground, Under Siege 2: Dark Territory, And Robocop 3





Varese Sarabande started releasing deluxe edition albums in 1989 as part of their CD Club and since then they have been a staple of the label, relaunching classic titles from renowned composers such as



Basil Poledouris - On Deadly Ground:

On Deadly Ground is one of Basil Poledouris' greatest action scores. The original 30-minute soundtrack has been expanded to 79 minutes.



Tracklist

1. Main Titles (2:21)

2. Aegis Flameout (1:44)

3. Fire Out (1:56)

4. Forrest Doesn't Fight (1:22)

5. Kill Hugh (2:30)

6. Hugh Torture (4:33)

7. Forrest Blown Up (3:07)

8. Forrest Found (1:37)

9. Chief Meets Forrest (3:18)

10. The

11. The Chief Is Shot (5:03)

12. Snowmobile Ride (1:56)

13. Gunfight at Hugh's (1:40)

14. The Mercs / Forrest Decides (3:08)

15. Safe House / Chopper Explosion (4:34)

16. Horse Chase (2:20)

17. Forrest Enters Aegis (3:47)

18.

19. Mutiny / Setting the Bombs (4:43)

20. Jennings Goes Down (Extended Version) (5:57)

21. The Warning (4:08)

22. End Credits (3:15)



ADDITIONAL MUSIC

23. The

24. Seagal/Nasso Logo (0:15)



Basil Poledouris - Under Siege 2: Dark Territory:

Basil Poledouris' epic score for Under Siege 2: Dark Territory clocked in at 28 minutes upon its original release in 1995. This deluxe edition has an expanded running time of 75 minutes.



Tracklist:

1. Main Titles: Dark Territory (2:38)

2. Meet Casey Ryback* (0:40)

3. Casey's Family (2:05)

4. The

5. Compound Assault (1:49)

6. Casey and

7. Mercs Take Over Train* (5:18)

8.

9. Out The Window / Bye Bye Thriller* (3:41)

10. Ryback Startles

11. A Billion Dollars / Modem Time* (2:55)

12. Dane Shoots Airliner* (2:25)

13. Scramble Map (1:05)

14. Intruder Discovered† (Extended Version) (4:47)

15. Misery* (0:41)

16. Dead Not Dead (1:48)

17. Casey off the Train* (6:55)

18. Cliff Fight /

19. Dane Starts Final Count† (1:40)

20. Casey Reboards Train† (2:10)

21. The Gates of Hell† (2:47)

22. Hostage Car Shootout* (4:03)

23. Kitchen Fight* (3:53)

24. Penn's Wish (4:20)

25.

26. Casey's Farewell / After the



SOURCE MUSIC

27. The Pleasures Of Love (Grieg McRitchie)* (2:13)

28. Unused Plaisir d'Amor (Basil Poledouris)* (1:59)

*Previously unreleased • †Contains previously unreleased material



Basil Poledouris - RoboCop 3:





Tracklist:

1. Delta City / Media Break / Nikko (1:45)

2. Main Title / The Resistance / The Searchlight (3:43)

3. Gateway (1:46)

4.

5. Van Chase I (1:45)

6. RoboCop in Pursuit / RoboCop Saves Lewis (4:34)

7.

8. Robo Recalls / Murphy, Is It You? (3:12)

9. Death of Lewis (5:10)

10. Underground / Tracking Beacon / Bertha to Base (1:40)

11. O.C.P. / Otomo / Otomo Exits (0:51)

12. Refuge (1:36)

13. Nikko at Station / Otomo Meets Resistance (2:35)

14. Van Approach / Robo Awakens (1:10)

15. Nikko and Robo (2:00)

16. The Map / Unfinished Business (1:34)

17. Robo Torches Rehabs / It's Not a Robo Knock / Robo Visits McDaggit (3:36)

18. Van Chase II (2:36)

19.

20. Good Cops Revolt / Johnny

21. Nikko to O.C.P. (1:51)

22. Cops Help Rebels / Robo vs. Otomo (5:13)

23. Finding the Flight Pack (1:03)

24. Robo Flies / Rehabs Chase Marie (1:44)

25.

26. End Credits (7:54)



Varèse Sarabande is one of the leading and most prolific producers of film and television soundtracks. The label was formed as a merger between Varèse International Records (named for composer Edgar Varèse) and Sarabande Records (named after a musical dance form). The label's iconic logo - a frequent curiosity of fans around the globe -is actually an inkblot created by blowing a straw on a piece of paper with

Initially a classical label, Varèse Sarabande released its first album of film music in June 1978. Since then, Varèse Sarabande has released thousands of soundtracks and new recordings of classic film scores conducted by celebrated composers with the world's best-known orchestras.

The label upped the ante for fans by creating the Varèse Sarabande CD Club—releasing exclusive limited-edition deluxe soundtracks featuring rare and long-requested titles. The CD Club ran initially from 1989-92 and was restarted in 2001, and Varèse continues to create

Since joining Concord in 2018, Varèse Sarabande continues to release new television and film scores, high-quality vinyl and

