South Korean Rapper, B.I, Adds Pink Sweats, Epik High, Destiny Rogers & Afgan To Livestream Concert

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) South Korean Rapper, Singer-Songwriter, and Record Producer, B.I, has announced a special guest lineup for his highly anticipated return to live performing. 131Live is proud to announce that Pink Sweats, Afgan, Epik High, and Destiny Rogers are joining the lineup with special performances and guest appearances. Get ready for a new concert experience, a movement of different cultures coming together seamlessly through the power of music. Not only will ticket purchasers get access to the full waterfall concert by B.I, but 131Live Presents has prepared these additional artists to make this an unforgettable event.



Tickets are on sale for the show, where B.I will be performing his debut solo album for the first time. Tune in Saturday, October 2nd at 11:00pm EST & 8:00PM PST / Sunday, October 3rd at 12:00pm KST.



Earlier this year B.I released his global single "Got It Like That," featuring Destiny Rogers and Tyla Yaweh, which MTV referred to as "nostalgic." And on June 1st, B.I dropped his first full-length studio album, Waterfall, including his lead single "illa illa," which TIME Magazine listed as one of "The Best K-Pop Songs of 2021 So Far." The music video for "illa illa" broke a record of 12.7 million views in 24 hours, making B.I the most viewed male solo artist debut music video within the first 24 hours. Additionally, his album Waterfall was #1 on iTunes in 24 countries.



