NEIKED, Mae Muller & Polo G Release New Single "Better Days"



"



Speaking about the collaboration Mae Muller exclaims "'BETTER DAYS' IS FINALLY HERE!!! Me and



NEIKED continues "'BETTER DAYS' - Honestly. I feel privileged to work with amazing artists like Mae Muller and Polo G. Two great people and together we've created something special! I have been working hard on my upcoming music this year & now is a perfect time to finally share the first piece of the NEIKED puzzle. 'Better Days' is like a gracefully cooked Palak Paneer."

The single is available to stream now and the trio will release the official video, directed by Tom Dream, in the coming weeks. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today sees three incredible artists - NEIKED, Mae Muller and Polo G - collaborate for the release of their new joint single " Better Days ", out now via Capitol Records/ Universal Music. Better Days " is a dreamy, upbeat slice of pop perfection that is filled with joy and hope. NEIKED's gleaming production, complete with horns and shimmering synths, is complimented with Mae's seamless vocals and Polo G's verse. Mae has been teasing the song to fans at festivals in the UK this summer and the response has been incredible.Speaking about the collaboration Mae Muller exclaims "'BETTER DAYS' IS FINALLY HERE!!! Me and Neiked have been sitting on this song for so long I can't believe it's out everywhere, and with POLO G! I'm such a big fan of him so to work together was such a dream. I want people to listen to this song and feel happy, to dance, to sing and just enjoy life. We've earned that."NEIKED continues "'BETTER DAYS' - Honestly. I feel privileged to work with amazing artists like Mae Muller and Polo G. Two great people and together we've created something special! I have been working hard on my upcoming music this year & now is a perfect time to finally share the first piece of the NEIKED puzzle. 'Better Days' is like a gracefully cooked Palak Paneer."The single is available to stream now and the trio will release the official video, directed by Tom Dream, in the coming weeks.



