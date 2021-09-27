Mickey Guyton's Debut Album "Remember Her Name" Out Now





Better Than You Left Me (Fly Higher Version) (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Jennifer Hanson, Jenn Schott) Produced by Johnny Simmen. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Capitol Records Nashville's Mickey Guyton releases Remember Her Name today. Guyton celebrates the release of her debut album with performances on NBC's TODAY Summer Concert Series (Sept. 24), followed by NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Sept. 27 and ABC's The View on Tues, Sept. 28.Early reviews of Remember Her Name:"This first album itself stands to be remembered as a milestone" - The Wall Street Journal"a full-spectrum showcase of her long-simmering talent" - Top40-Charts.com"the power of Remember Her Name lies in her knack for transforming her own profound testimony into aspirational universality" - Rolling Stone"blazing vocals express pain, power and perseverance" - Associated Press"triumphs by functioning as a positive and downright fun country LP… showcasing Guyton's charisma and knack for melody" - BillboardGuyton also just released a powerful new music video for title track "Remember Her Name." Directed by brother/sister duo Alexa and Stephen Kinigopoulos, the video follows the story of a young woman overcoming all odds and adversity to chase her lifelong dream.CMT announced yesterday it will recognize Guyton with its Breakout Artist of the Year award at the upcoming 2021 CMT Artist of the Year celebration on Oct. 13. Guyton, also currently nominated for CMA New Artist of the Year, was recently featured on The New York Times Arts & Leisure music cover where she shared, "There's so much on this record that is so positive, that is so inclusive," while the outlet says, "Though it tackles some deeply scarred subject matter, 'Remember Her Name' is, at heart, a fundamentally optimistic album, from its resolute lyrical stands on decency and empathy to its production, which is often reminiscent of the majestic, big-tent country music of the 1990s."Guyton co-penned 15 of the 16 songs on Remember Her Name including the recently released "Love My Hair," "All American," which she performed on ABC's CMA Summer Jam earlier this month, title track "Remember Her Name," and Grammy-nominated "Black Like Me."Guyton is coming off an incredible year that saw her co-hosting the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards in April with labelmate Keith Urban, a historic performance and nomination for "Black Like Me" on the 63rd GRAMMY Awards in March and "Black Like Me" being named a Top 5 song of 2020 (all genre) by NPR and Associated Press.Billboard recently featured Guyton on its cover and The New Yorker also profiled her in a recent issue. Over the last year she has been featured in American Songwriter, BBC News, CBS This Morning, Disney+ Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Ebony, Elle, Entertainment Weekly, Essence, HITS, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine's Vulture, The New York Times, PEOPLE, Pollstar, Rolling Stone, Today Show, USA Today, Variety, VIBE, Vogue, Washington Post and many more.Mickey Guyton's Remember Her Name Track List:Remember Her Name (Mickey Guyton, Parker Welling, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram)Produced by Karen KosowskiAll American (Mickey Guyton, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee, Karen Kosowski)Produced by Karen KosowskiDifferent (Mickey Guyton, Emma-Lee, Karen Kosowski)Produced by Karen KosowskiLove My Hair (Mickey Guyton, Anna Krantz)Produced by Karen Kosowski with additional production by Johnny SimmenLay It On Me (Mickey Guyton, Jaden Michaels, Gavin Slate)Produced by Karen Kosowski and Gavin SlateHigher (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Fraser Churchill, Preston Glass, Narada Walden) Produced by Nathan ChapmanDancing In The Living Room (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee)Produced by Karen KosowskiDo You Really Wanna Know (Mickey Guyton, Melissa Fuller, Andy Skib)Produced by Andy Skib Black Like Me (Mickey Guyton, Emma Davidson-Dillon, Fraser Churchill, Nathan Chapman) Produced by Nathan Chapman and Forest WhiteheadWords (Mickey Guyton, Abbey Cone, David Kalmusky)Produced by David KalmuskyWhat Are You Gonna Tell Her? (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee) Produced by Karen KosowskiSmoke (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Balewa Muhammad)Produced by Nathan ChapmanRosé (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks)Produced by Karen Kosowski and Forest WhiteheadIndigo (Mickey Guyton, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz, Mozella)Produced by Jimmy RobbinsIf I Were A Boy (Toby Gad, Brittany Jean Carlson)Produced by Karen KosowskiBetter Than You Left Me (Fly Higher Version) (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Jennifer Hanson, Jenn Schott) Produced by Johnny Simmen.



