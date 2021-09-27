Carrie Underwood's "My Gift" (Special Edition) Available Worldwide Today





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Seven-time GRAMMY Award winner and 2021 CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee Carrie Underwood's My Gift (Special Edition) is available worldwide today - listen here. The album, featuring three new tracks, is available digitally and on CD now and pre-orders begin today for vinyl, which will be available November 5. Initially released September 25, 2020, Underwood's first-ever Christmas album, My Gift,debuted #1 across multiple global charts, including Billboard's Country, Christian and Holiday album charts. The album remained at #1 on the Christian album chart 11 weeks after it was released and debuted #1 on the UK and Canadian Country album charts. It consistently remained in the Top 5 on the Billboard Holiday album chart throughout the 2020 holiday season, hitting #5 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200.My Gift is a combination of beloved traditional songs celebrating the spiritual nature of Christmas and several originals, two of which were written by Underwood, frequent collaborator Brett James ("Jesus, Take the Wheel," " Something In The Water "), and her Cry Pretty and My Savior co-producer, David Garcia. In addition to a special appearance by Underwood's then 5-year-old son, Isaiah Fisher, on the holiday classic that inspired the album title, "Little Drummer Boy," My Gift also features her first collaboration with Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar, and Tony Award-winner John Legend, on the original track, "Hallelujah," written by Legend and Toby Gad ("All of Me"). The video for "Hallelujah," directed by Randee St. Nicholas, won the CMT Music Award for Video of the Year, continuing Underwood's record as the most-awarded artist in that show's history.My Gift (Special Edition) will feature three additional tracks:"Favorite Time Of Year" was previously released exclusively as an Amazon Original and featured in Ring's 2020 Doorbell Season holiday campaign. Written by Underwood, Hillary Lindsey, and Chris DeStefano and produced by Greg Wells, "Favorite Time Of Year" also opened the HBO Max Original, "My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood.""All Is Well" (Michael W. Smith, Wayne Kirkpatrick) is an all-new studio recording of Smith's classic, produced by Greg Wells."Let There Be Peace/Something In The Water (LIVE From HBO Max's MY GIFT: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood)" (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia, Chris DeStefano), the live recording of the powerful medley that provided a stunning finale to the Max Original special."My Gift is an album I've wanted to make from the beginning of my career," says Underwood. "It's been such a blessing to share this special music and I'm excited to share even more with the release of My Gift (Special Edition)."GRAMMY Award-winning producer, mixer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Greg Wells produced and arranged My Gift, which features a world-class orchestra, led by the pre-eminent arranger, composer, and conductor David Campbell. The album was mixed by 14-time GRAMMY® Award winning mixer, Serban Ghenea. Acclaimed gospel quartet The McCrary Sisters, who have performed backing vocals on previous Underwood songs including "Choctaw County Affair" and "The Champion," can also be heard on the album's "Let There Be Peace." Carrie Underwood - My Gift (Special Edition) Track List:Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee (Traditional)O Come All Ye Faithful (Traditional)Let There Be Peace (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia) Little Drummer Boy (featuring Isaiah Fisher) (Harry Simeone, Henry Onorati, Katherine Davis)Sweet Baby Jesus (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)Hallelujah (with John Legend) (John Stephens, Toby Gad)O Holy Night (Traditional)Mary, Did You Know? (Buddy Greene, Mark Lowry)Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Ralph Blane, Hugh Martin)Away In A Manger (Traditional)Silent Night (Traditional)Favorite Time Of Year (Carrie Underwood, Hillary Lindsey, Chris DeStefano)All Is Well (Michael W. Smith, Wayne Kirkpatrick)Let There Be Peace/Something In The Water (LIVE From HBO Max's MY GIFT: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood) (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia, Chris DeStefano).Additionally, HBO Max began streaming "My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood" in December 2020, a breathtaking musical holiday special with Carrie performing songs from My Gift with a full orchestra and choir. The Max Original special was executive produced by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone, along with Underwood and her manager Ann Edelblute. "My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood"has become an instant holiday classic and will continue to stream this holiday season.Underwood is nominated for two Gospel Music Association Dove Awards for her critically-acclaimed album of gospel hymns, My Savior. The album is up for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year and her duet with gospel superstar CeCe Winans, " Great Is Thy Faithfulness " is nominated for Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year. My Savior debuted #1 on the Billboard Country chart in March, making it her ninth consecutive release to do so, extending her record as the only artist to accomplish that feat with all nine of her album releases from the beginning of her career.Her duet with Jason Aldean, "If I Didn't Love You," made the highest debut of a solo male/female duet since the inception of the Billboard Hot Country charts and is currently in the Top 5 and climbing on the Country Airplay Charts. It is available on all digital platforms here and the music video can be seen here.On September 3, Carrie and Dan + Shay released their much-anticipated collaboration, "Only Us," from the Dear Evan Hansen (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), which will be featured on the film's soundtrack, and also releases today through Interscope Records. Listen to " Only Us " here and watch the performance video here. Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 66 million records worldwide, recorded 27 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), and has seven albums that are certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. All nine of her consecutive album releases (two of which she co-produced) from the beginning of her career debuted #1 on the Billboard Country Chart, making her the only artist to accomplish that feat. She has won over 100 major awards including 7 GRAMMY® Awards, 15 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 23 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards (nominated again this year for Entertainer of the Year), and 15 American Music Awards. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness, including her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, bestselling book, FIND YOUR PATH, her fit52 app, and a partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink. She recently announced her first-ever residency, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, which will begin December 1.



