Zoe Wees & 6LACK Join Forces On Exceptional New Single "That's How It Goes"





Speaking about the song and working with 6LACK, Zoe explains "I loved working with 6lack. Knowing that 6lack was working really hard until he became who he is now, inspired me on a different level. The way he appreciated the whole team and our new song is so lovely to see. He has one of the most beautiful souls. And I'm on fire performing this one with him.."









UK & European tour:

March 8th - Academy Green Room - Dublin, Republic of Ireland

March 9th - O2

March 10th - King Tuts - Glasgow, UK

March 12th - Club Academy - Manchester, UK

March 14th - Lafayette - London, UK

March 16th - La Machine Du Moulin

March 17th - Grand Mix - Lille, France

March 18th - Paradiso Noord - Amsterdam, Netherlands

March 20th - Gibson - Frankfurt am Main, Germany

March 21st - Orangerie, Brussels, Belgium

March 23rd - Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

March 24th - Ninkasi - Lyon, France

March 25th - Santeria - Milan, Italy

March 27th - Alhambra - Geneva, Switzerland

March 29th -

March 30th - Dom im Berg - Graz, Austria

March 31st - Alter Schlachthof - Dresden, Germany

April 2nd - Im Wizemann - Stuttgart, Germany

April 4th - Kaufleuten - Zurich, Switzerland

April 5th - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany

April 7th - Zeche - Bochum, Germany

April 9th - Metropol - Berlin, Germany

April 12th - Kantine - Cologne, Germany

April 14th - Täubchenthal - Leipzig, Germany

April 19th - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany



Breakout star

"Girls Like Us," Wees' follow-up single, was praised by People as "a vulnerable pop anthem that pushed for togetherness and solidarity to girls around the world." She performed the track on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Combined, the two songs have amassed over 800 million global streams. The nineteen-year-old was Apple Music's Up Next artist for April 2021. She released her debut EP, Golden Wings, in May via Capitol Records. Last month Zoe also collaborated with top producer Kygo "



