Angelina Luzi Explores The Addiction Of A Toxic Relationship On New Single 'Beast'

Angelina employs a beautiful combination of electronic pads, soothing strings and ethereal harmonies to wrap us in a web of romance within a deceiving Parisian style cocoon. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Italian English independent female artist, Angelina Luzi launches a haunting new project which kicks off with single 'Beast' as she draws her listener in with her captivating, emotive vocals, which beguile and enchant as she bares her soul on this striking alt-pop ballad.Being Italian and hugely inspired by British trip hop artists like Portishead and Massive Attack it's clear to see how this passionate, cinematic soundscape has made its way to being released ahead of many more gems Angelina worked on during the recent lockdowns.A fully creative artiste who not only writes, performs, and produces all her own songs and has been building up a dedicated loyal following since moving to London several years ago. Angelina explains on 'Beast, "I wanted to treat the lyrics as though they were from the pages of my most intimate diary. On 'Beast' I fight with the addiction of a toxic relationship. One that is deeply dangerous, yet so familiar and misleadingly safe."Shot in Italy the video vividly explores in lush tones, the struggle of trying to escape something very intense while being caught up in self-destructive loop.Angelina employs a beautiful combination of electronic pads, soothing strings and ethereal harmonies to wrap us in a web of romance within a deceiving Parisian style cocoon.



