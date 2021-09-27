SES Team Announces Clouzine International Music Awards Fall 2021 Full Winners List



clouzinemagazine.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SES TEAM's Clouzine International Music Magazine announces the full winners list of its 9th all genres competition.Next competition will be held in Spring 2022 and is already open to submissions.Early bird submissions get space in the coming issues of Clouzine Magazine3Mind Blight feat Trysette (Best Pop Song),3Mind Blight (Best Metal Song and Best Hard Rock Song),Amir Hossein Nouri (Best Pop Ballad),An Vedi (Best Indie Crossover Album),Bamil (Best Pop Album),Ban Brothers (Best Adult Contemporary Song),Chris Beer (Best Acoustic Ambient Song),Christal X (Best Dance Song),Craymo (Best Pop Dance Song, Best Dance Song Mix and Best Rock Music Video), Danny Vash (Best Rock Song),Darlene Koldenhoven (Best Double Album Set Solo Piano),Destiny Band Oz (Best Folk Album), Grace Garland (Best Blues Song),Iwona Glinka - Yannis Samprovalakis (Best Contemporary Instrumental ALbum), James Anthony Walker (Best Ambient Album),Jason Ray Welsh (Best Country Song),Kerrigan La-Brooy (Best Indie Song),Kris -Halo- Pierce (Best Electronic Song),Krzysztof Kaczka (Best Classical Album),Krzysztof Komendarek-Tymendorf (Best Classical Song),Les Fradkin (Best Progressive Rock Song),Lia Scallon (Best New Age Album), Maria (Best Cinematic Album), Marius Noss Gundersen (Best Latin Jazz Album),Marlo Wells (Best R n B Song),Martha Reich Braden (Best Acoustic-Folk Song),Mike Surratt (Best World Album),Paul Cafcae (Best Country/Rock Song),Ri Wolf (Best Country EP),Rollin Jewett (Best Americana Song),Seay (Best New Age Instrumental Song and Best New Age Music Video),Sensitive Chaos (Best Instrumental Album),Sohayla Smith (Best Americana Composition, Best Americana Singer and Best Flamenco Song), Sophia Agranovich (Best Classical Album), Sophie Dorsten (Best Indie Song),Studeo (Best Jazz Song),Terry Blade (Best Spoken Word Album),Trish Blythman (Best New Age Recording).clouzinemagazine.com



