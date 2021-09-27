How To Encourage Students To Compose And Create Music?

Create Some Engaging Environment

Nowadays, students are able to easily find some hobbies that will make their free time engaging, fun, and interesting. In a world of hundreds of different niches that are at our disposal, sometimes it is a tough choice to select what perfectly fits you. Even though it is all due to preferences and what people like, music, in general, is an inevitable part of every individual on the planet, especially the ones among younger populations. Whether it is only listening to some of the favorite bands, composing music, or hearing influential lyrics, music is something that inspires generations. And if we know that, it is usual to wonder why students are not very interested in creating musical compositions. If you are among them, maybe you will change your mind after reading what we have to say about the ways to encourage students to compose and create music more. So, without further ado, let's see what we have prepared.

As a young individual, it is not so hard to think a little bit creatively. Creations come from the way you are imagining and thinking about certain things. Although everyone has their own limit of creativity, it doesn't take too much to compose some great piece of music. Music generally is an occupation that requires talent. That's true. But it is more referring to singing or playing some instrument rather than composing itself. With practice, you can get better as time passes by. You should think about making an engaging environment around you. It can inspire you to focus on doing creative stuff. Did you know that many famous paintings and songs were created within the four walls? Well, that's a fact. It should motivate you enough to realize that you are the creator of your destiny. With just sitting around and doing nothing, no results can be made. Fostering an engaging environment is only the first, but a huge step forward towards making a great composition.

Focus On Smaller Assignments First

Something that distracts students from committing to composing the music is their perspective of it. What does it imply? Well, it is a typical approach where you don't believe in yourself and your music potential. Students often say things like "I can't be like Beethoven" or similar things and that makes them unwilling to even give it a try. You must be aware that the greatest composers had to start from somewhere. Someday in the past, they were in the same position as you are today. You must have the willingness to strive and go step by step. So, instead of working on complex projects, practice smaller assignments first. The ones that you can interpret in the classroom. Focus on usual things for novices like a transcription of the texts, getting to know rhythmic values, making the simplest melodies of just a few notes, etc. When you master this, you can try something harder.

Learn To Use Your Ears More Efficiently

Students frequently don't pay attention to almost anything that is not within the range of their interests. Things simply come through one ear and go away through another. You mustn't be like that. It is natural to not listen to something that doesn't "drive" you in any way. But if you are interested in creating music, you should be listening to all the tiny details that teachers or experienced students have to say. It is not anything wrong if you listen carefully to what successful musicians think about some specific terms or things related to music. Also, you shouldn't neglect the existence of the Internet. You can watch many interesting and instructive videos associated with composing on several platforms or social media. Take it to your advantage and absorb useful information like a sponge. It will pay off one day.

Watch Live Music Events, Performances, And Festivals

Writing essays is a common hobby for students. And some of them can be related to music. Perhaps you have been asking yourself how long is a 1000-word essay, for example. It suggests that you value that time you have at your disposal and would like to use it the best way possible. That's the reason why students ask questions like this as they want to know how much time it will take to write an essay of that length. But what about redirecting that time to watching live performances of musicians? It is a practical way of getting familiar with the lifestyle they have. This can be more encouraging than you think. When you see crowds chanting the names of the band members or single performers in front of them, it will give you goosebumps. Hence, it wouldn't be bad if you commit some of your free time to watch festivals and live performances of the music genre you like listening to.

You Shouldn't Feel Pressure

While making compositions and music you like, it can happen that you suddenly start to feel some pressure. It comes as a consequence of your worries about the quality of your work. Just let it vanish. You should feel natural and go with the flow. Don't force anything. It is always better to compose things you consider right than listening to other suggestions that might mislead you from your imagined path. Of course, sometimes it can be beneficial to hear what others have to suggest and you should do it, but with caution. Stick with your own ideas and improvise them according to pieces of advice you consider valuable.

Conclusion

Encouraging students to make music and compose can sometimes be a hell of a job. Although it usually comes from their closest ones, friends, or teachers, they are frequently overwhelmed with unnecessary thoughts that make them quit before they try. Hopefully, our suggestions may make them think twice.