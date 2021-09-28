Eagles Of Death Metal Announce 'A Boots Electric Christmas' EP Featuring Holiday Classics With A Seasonably Electrified Makeover





YouTube.com/EODMofficial New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On November 19, UMe and Eagles Of Death Metal's Jesse "Boots Electric" Hughes join forces to gift us all with Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas, a six-track EP sure to bring much needed holiday cheer to the ears and hearts of every little girl and boy. The EP will be available on CD and all digital formats.Hughes puts his signature aural alter-ego Boots Electric stamp on a half-dozen electrified interpretations of perennial holiday classics that include "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "Put A Little Love In Your Heart," "O Holy Night," "Little Drummer Boy," and "Little Town Of Bethlehem." The sonic highlight rounding out the EP is an extraordinary, and quite stirring, a cappella rendition of " O Holy Night " featuring Hughes and EODM bandmate Joshua Homme on vocals."Just a few songs to warm your heart during Christmas time. I hope you like them. May Christmas bring peace to you all. Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, I love you, and God bless you all." Hughes said of this new, winter-wonderful holiday EP.Pre-order Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas HERE now and immediately receive "O Holy Night," followed by "Put A Little Love In Your Heart" on October 29. Eagles of Death Metal are also pleased to announce the second leg of their upcoming 24th Anniversary Tour, which will take place across Europe next March & April. The previously announced first leg of the tour kicks off in Brighton, UK on November 22, 2021, with special guest Bones UK. Ticketing information can be found HERE.Concertgoers will also be able to purchase bottles of Eagles of Death Metal: Shrieking in Tongues, EODM's own brand of cherry-cola and habanero-flavored BBQ hot sauce as made by Dean of the Dead Hot Sauce. Shrieking in Tongues will be available for purchase onsite at each European venue as a tour-merch exclusive. Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas arrives just in time for the holidays, with six new recordings sure to arouse everyone's holiday spirits.EAGLES OF DEATH METAL PRESENTS A BOOTS ELECTRIC CHRISTMAS [CD + digital]God Rest Ye Merry GentlemenPut A Little Love In Your HeartO Holy Night Little Drummer Boy Little Town Of BethlehemO Holy Night (A Cappella)EAGLES OF DEATH METAL: THE 24TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR - 2021-22 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES (WITH SPECIAL GUESTS BONES)2021November 22 Brighton, UK ChalkNovember 23 Cardiff, Wales TramshedNovember 24 Newcastle, UK UniversityNovember 26 Birmingham, UK 02 InstituteNovember 27 Dublin, Ireland AcademyNovember 28 Belfast, Ireland LimelightNovember 29 Glasgow, Scotland SWG3 GalzanisersDecember 1 Leeds, UK Beckett UniversityDecember 2 London, UK RoundhouseDecember 3 Nottingham, UK Rock CityDecember 5 Manchester, UK 02 RitzDecember 6 Bristol, UK 02 Academy2022March 19 Zurich, Switzerland KomplexMarch 20 Stuttgart, Germany LKA-LonghornMarch 21 Milan, Italy AlcatrazMarch 22 Vienna, Austria Simm CityMarch 24 Budapest, Hungary Akvarium KlubMarch 25 Zagreb, Croatia Culture FactoryMarch 27 Prague, Czech Republic Lucerna Music BarMarch 28 Munich, Germany Backstage WerkMarch 30 Bremen, Germany ModernesMarch 31 Copenhagen, Denmark Amager BioApril 1 Oslo, Norway Sentrum SceneApril 2 Gothenburg, Sweden PustervikApril 4 Stockholm, Sweden SlaktkrykanApril 6 Tallinn, Estonia HelitehasApril 7 Riga, Latvia PalladiumApril 9 Warsaw, Poland StodolaApril 10 Berlin, Germany HuxleysApril 11 Hamburg, Germany FabrikApril 13 Münster, Germany Skaters PalaceApril 14 Amsterdam, Netherlands MelkwegApril 16 Cologne, Germany Live Music HallApril 18 Besancon, France La RodiaApril 20 Barcelona, Spain RazzmatazzApril 21 Madrid, Spain Sala La RivieraApril 22 Lisbon, Portugal ColiseumApril 23 Santiago, Spain Sala CapitolApril 25 Bordeaux, France La KrakatoaApril 26 Paris, France OlympiaApril 27 Antwerp, Belgium TrixApril 28 Luxembourg, Luxembourg Den AtelierApril 30 Blandford Forum, UK Teddy Rocks Festival.eaglesofdeathmetal.comfacebook.com/eaglesofdeathmetaltwitter.com/EODMofficialinstagram.com/EODMofficialYouTube.com/EODMofficial



