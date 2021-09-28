Eagles Of Death Metal Announce 'A Boots Electric Christmas' EP Featuring Holiday Classics With A Seasonably Electrified Makeover

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
On November 19, UMe and Eagles
Of Death Metal's Jesse
"Boots Electric" Hughes join forces to gift us all with Eagles
of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas, a six-track EP sure to bring much needed holiday cheer to the ears and hearts of every little girl and boy. The EP will be available on CD and all digital formats.
Hughes puts his signature aural alter-ego Boots Electric stamp on a half-dozen electrified interpretations of perennial holiday classics that include "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "Put A Little Love In
Your Heart," "O Holy Night," "Little Drummer Boy," and "Little Town Of Bethlehem." The sonic highlight rounding out the EP is an extraordinary, and quite stirring, a cappella rendition of "O Holy Night
" featuring Hughes and EODM bandmate Joshua Homme on vocals.
"Just a few songs to warm your heart during Christmas time. I hope you like them. May Christmas bring peace to you all. Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, I love you, and God bless you all." Hughes said of this new, winter-wonderful holiday EP.
Pre-order Eagles
of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas HERE now and immediately receive "O Holy Night," followed by "Put A Little Love In
Your Heart" on October 29.
Eagles
of Death Metal are also pleased to announce the second leg of their upcoming 24th Anniversary Tour, which will take place across Europe
next March & April. The previously announced first leg of the tour kicks off in Brighton, UK on November 22, 2021, with special guest Bones UK. Ticketing information can be found HERE.
Concertgoers will also be able to purchase bottles of Eagles
of Death Metal: Shrieking in Tongues, EODM's own brand of cherry-cola and habanero-flavored BBQ hot sauce as made by Dean of the Dead Hot Sauce. Shrieking in Tongues will be available for purchase onsite at each European venue as a tour-merch exclusive.
Eagles
of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas arrives just in time for the holidays, with six new recordings sure to arouse everyone's holiday spirits.
EAGLES OF DEATH METAL PRESENTS A BOOTS ELECTRIC CHRISTMAS [CD + digital]
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Put A Little Love In
Your Heart
O Holy Night
Little
Drummer Boy
Little
Town Of Bethlehem
O Holy Night (A Cappella)
EAGLES OF DEATH METAL: THE 24TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR - 2021-22 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES (WITH SPECIAL GUESTS BONES)
2021
November 22 Brighton, UK Chalk
November 23 Cardiff, Wales Tramshed
November 24 Newcastle, UK University
November 26 Birmingham, UK 02 Institute
November 27 Dublin, Ireland Academy
November 28 Belfast, Ireland Limelight
November 29 Glasgow, Scotland SWG3 Galzanisers
December 1 Leeds, UK Beckett University
December 2 London, UK Roundhouse
December 3 Nottingham, UK Rock City
December 5 Manchester, UK 02 Ritz
December 6 Bristol, UK 02 Academy
2022
March 19 Zurich, Switzerland Komplex
March 20 Stuttgart, Germany LKA-Longhorn
March 21 Milan, Italy Alcatraz
March 22 Vienna, Austria Simm City
March 24 Budapest, Hungary Akvarium Klub
March 25 Zagreb, Croatia Culture Factory
March 27 Prague, Czech Republic Lucerna Music
Bar
March 28 Munich, Germany Backstage Werk
March 30 Bremen, Germany Modernes
March 31 Copenhagen, Denmark Amager Bio
April 1 Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene
April 2 Gothenburg, Sweden Pustervik
April 4 Stockholm, Sweden Slaktkrykan
April 6 Tallinn, Estonia Helitehas
April 7 Riga, Latvia Palladium
April 9 Warsaw, Poland Stodola
April 10 Berlin, Germany Huxleys
April 11 Hamburg, Germany Fabrik
April 13 Münster, Germany Skaters Palace
April 14 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg
April 16 Cologne, Germany Live Music
Hall
April 18 Besancon, France La Rodia
April 20 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz
April 21 Madrid, Spain Sala La Riviera
April 22 Lisbon, Portugal Coliseum
April 23 Santiago, Spain Sala Capitol
April 25 Bordeaux, France La Krakatoa
April 26 Paris, France Olympia
April 27 Antwerp, Belgium Trix
April 28 Luxembourg, Luxembourg Den Atelier
April 30 Blandford Forum, UK Teddy Rocks Festival.
