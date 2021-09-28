Rivers Casino Partners With South Restaurant & Jazz Club; Jazz Series Expands With Najee, Michael Lington And Paul Taylor For November Show

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Unwind and enjoy the smooth jazz sounds of Grammy-nominated saxophonist and flautist Najee
and chart-topping saxophonists Michael Lington
and Paul Taylor
when they perform in The Event Center on Friday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49 and go on sale Friday, Oct. 1.
The all-new jazz series at Rivers Casino is in partnership with SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club, Philadelphia's premier jazz club and upscale Southern restaurant. These two recognizable Philly brands are working together to bring top-notch jazz music and notable performers to The Event Center monthly.
"We're honored to partner with SOUTH to bring an impressive lineup of jazz performances to Rivers Casino," said Justin Moore, general manager of Rivers Casino Philadelphia. "Najee, Michael Lington
and Paul Taylor
will bring contemporary jazz and classic R&B to The Event Center."
The casino's jazz series kicked off with Dave Koz
& Friends' successful performance last Friday. The next show is Norman Brown
and Euge Groove
on Friday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets for both shows can be purchased at RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia.
"SOUTH is excited to partner with Rivers Casino Philadelphia to continue to bring a vibrant jazz scene to the city," said Robert Bynum, owner of SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club. "Jazz fans now have two great locations to enjoy the music they love."
Najee:
Platinum-selling artist Najee
stepped onto the jazz scene over three decades ago and earned two Grammy nominations for his first two hits "Najee's Theme," and "Day by Day." Najee
has toured around the world and performed alongside music legends Chaka Khan, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Patti LaBelle and many more.
Paul Taylor:
Taylor's music features an expansive range of dynamic danceable melodies and dreamy grooves that is fused with a pop and classic contemporary jazz sound that is highlighted on his 12 studio albums and includes Billboard No. 1 hits "Burnin'," "Push To Start
" and "Supernova." In addition to headlining hundreds of shows, Taylor has toured with jazz greats Peter
White and Euge Groove, the Rippingtons
and is currently on tour with Sax to the Max with Michael Lington
and Vincent
Ingala.
Michael Lington:
For over two decades, Lington has showcased his soulful rhythms that are featured on all 12 of his studio albums including his most recent, "Alone Together," as well as on "Silver Lining," "Soul Appeal
" and more. Lington has performed around the world with Michael Bolton, Barry Manilow
and other all-time greats. He is currently on tour with Paul Taylor
and Vincet Ingala in Sax to the Max.
Other performances in The Event Center include Philly comedians Eleanor Kerrigan and Jimmy Shubert on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. and rock bands Great White and Slaughter on Friday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets for all shows and more information are available at Rivers Casino.com/Philadelphia.