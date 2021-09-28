Issam Alnajjar & Danna Paola Release "Si Tu Vuelas (Hadal Ahbek)" [Alok Remix]



Si Tu Vuelas (Hadal Ahbeck) [Alock Mix} available here: https://amzn.to/3odf93Y



On "Si Tu Vuelas (Hadal Ahbek)" [Alok Remix], the rising star adds yet another dimension to his international breakthrough anthem. This time around, Danna duets with Issam, creating a hypnotic and heavenly harmony meant to be hummed worldwide. Meanwhile, the accompanying video seamlessly brings the chemistry to life on-screen.



On the collaboration, Issam says, "It's an honor and a blessing to drop 'Si Tú Vuelas' on the 1-year anniversary of the song that changed my life, 'Hadal Ahbek', with Alok and Danna Paola, artists from Brazil and Mexico that I highly admire! What a dream. I hope you all like it."



Over the course of the past year, "Hadal Ahbek" has amassed over 46 million Spotify streams and 3 billion sound views on TikTok, while the official video has garnered 13 million views and the live performance video has over 89 million views. Following the original release, Issam teamed up with



The 18-year-old singer, songwriter, and guitarist has made history with "Hadal Ahbek," as it is the first Arabic song to explode worldwide as a viral #1 hit. Upon release, the track peaked at #1 on Spotify's US and Global Viral 50 Charts and Shazam's Top 200 Global Chart, as well as reached Top 20 spots on Apple Music's Global Hits and Viral Hits Playlists. On the international stage, it hit #1 on Spotify's Viral Chart in 25 local markets, including UK, Canada, Germany, France, and Mexico, and #1 on Shazam's Top 200 Chart in 24 local markets. The irresistible bop has arrived as a cross-continental anthem and cements Issam Alnajjar as an international artist to watch in 2021.



ISSAM ALNAJJAR:

Issam Alnajjar is leading the way for a new generation of artists from the



DANNA PAOLA:

She was born on June 23rd, 1995 in Mexico City, and at only 25 she has positioned herself as one of the most outstanding singers and actresses in recent times and Latin music's Pop Princess. In music, Danna



ALOK:

A newly stamped megastar globally, Brazilian artist Alok has become one of the most distinctive figures in the electronic music scene today. With over 3 billion streams on Spotify and 18.2 monthly listeners, Alok is the Brazilian artist with the most listeners in the world. Across his social channels, his numbers are equally extraordinary. His videos on YouTube exceed 1.6 billion views, whilst his official channel has more than 5.8 million subscribers. On Instagram, he has 24.5 million followers, along with 8.8 million Facebook followers, 2.4 million Twitter followers, and 8.7 million TikTok followers, making him the second most followed DJ in the world. In 2020, he was named the 5th Best DJ in the world, according to DJ Magazine. He is the only Brazilian to make the "Billboard Dance 100" list and was named the best DJ in Brazil by House Mag. Considered one of the most influential young artists in Brazil by Forbes Magazine and IBOPE, Brazil's top research institute, Alok currently performs some 320 yearly shows on five continents. He was the first Brazilian DJ to perform on the "

