Billy Idol & The Go-Go's To Embark On 'Roadside' UK Tour In 2022

With the run of their musical Head Over Heels on Broadway in 2018, and their upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on October 30, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The world's favourite rebel Billy Idol is back and heading out on The Roadside Tour 2022 with some new music, a stack of timeless classics and his long-time lead guitarist and collaborator Steve Stevens. For his first appearances in the UK since 2018, Billy will play 6 Arena dates in June 2022 and tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday, September 30.Supporting Billy Idol are very special guests The Go-Go's making their first UK appearance for 26 years."We are thrilled to be sharing the stage with Billy Idol on his 2022 Summer UK tour dates. We haven't had an opportunity to play for our British fans in 26 years and can't wait to see you all," The Go-Go's said in a statement.The global lockdown of 2020 gave Billy time to reflect. While writing the new music that would become his latest release, The Roadside EP, Idol's thoughts turned to his near-fatal motorcycle accident of 1990, how he dealt with it and how it related to the current crisis."It seemed quite logical and natural to write something about my motorcycle accident," Idol said in a statement. "I may have been saying, well, this is what people go through when they are in trouble. I think I was unconsciously making that connection.Official Tour Dates:6/11 - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro6/13 - Manchester - AO Arena6/15 - Birmingham Resorts - World Arena6/18 - London - The SSE Arena, Wembley6/19 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena6/21 - Leeds - First Direct ArenaFor forty-five years, Billy Idol has been one of the faces and voices of rock'n'roll, with an artistic resume to match the brilliant light of the image. First as the camera-ready front man for Generation X, between 1977 and 1981 Idol emerged with three albums that made positivity, emotional depth, and high pop synonymous with punk rock. In 1982, Idol embarked on a remarkable transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated clubland throb, wide-screen depth and drama, rockabilly desperation, the bold and simple lines of punk, and rock'n'roll decadence.Formed in California in 1978, The Go-Go's became the first all-female band writing their own material and playing their own instruments to top the U.S. Billboard album chart with their multi-platinum debut, Beauty And The Beat. The album also earned the band a Grammy® Award nomination for Best New Artist and skyrocketed them to superstardom.With the run of their musical Head Over Heels on Broadway in 2018, and their upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on October 30, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine and Jane Wiedlin (The Go-Go's) continue to blaze new trails, kicking down the doors for female fronted bands everywhere.



