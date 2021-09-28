Reno McCarthy Releases 'For A Moment' Single From Upcoming Album





Unexpected events led McCarthy to a surprising stopover in 2020. Following the loss of his father, the artist recorded a truly warm and personal EP. Moving, raw and of great profoundness, Angels Watching Us Dance, saw the artist at his most stripped-down and strikingly sensitive. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Montreal indie-pop musician, Reno McCarthy has released "For a Moment," the latest single to be lifted from his forthcoming album, "Run Up River" out October 29. "For a Moment" follows up the release of singles "Nightout" and "Sundown," which are available now to share on streaming platforms."For a Moment" is an explosive alt-pop track that comes with plenty of heavy bass and crunchy synths. The song which was produced by Jesse Mac Cormack, Arthur Bourdon-Durocher and Reno is available now on all streaming platforms and watch the frenetic, fast-paced and cinematic music video.The music video for "For a Moment" takes place in industrial and brutalist structures, as Reno wanders aimlessly in a concrete prison, alone. The fast paced, frenetic and at times psychedelic video is sprinkled with blurry and distorted party scenes, highlighting Reno's discomfort and claustrophobia. "For a Moment" ends as the singer drives away on an empty country road in an endless field, capturing the song's sense of freedom.With the youthful sparkle of his 2019 debut album, Counterglow, Montreal alternative pop artist Reno McCarthy quickly gained recognition for his strong song writing and somewhat debonair quality as well as his band's groove-heavy live shows.Unexpected events led McCarthy to a surprising stopover in 2020. Following the loss of his father, the artist recorded a truly warm and personal EP. Moving, raw and of great profoundness, Angels Watching Us Dance, saw the artist at his most stripped-down and strikingly sensitive.



