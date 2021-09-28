Andrew Farriss Releases Latest Single 'Drifting' From New Album



From the first beat of the drum to the last lingering note of the song, Farriss brings out the free-spirited and spontaneous energy that we all have living within us. The lively tune describes setting out for a journey with no destination and enjoying every moment of it. Recognizing the world changing around him, Farriss reflects on how he is changing with it.



Farriss recently released his self-titled debut album, taking fans around the world on a journey through nature, history, love, and cultural spirituality. Inspired by adventure and the unknown, Farriss put his heart into the creation of the album which is evident through his imaginative lyrics and stylistic melodies.



"Drifting" sets the tone for each dynamic song, delivering hopeful energy that makes you want to pack up and head out for your own unique life experience. Fans will not want to miss this single and all that Farriss has in store!



Andrew Farriss is a creative, versatile, award-winning artist embarking on an adventure to present his individual talents to the world. Not only did Farriss co-found the iconic INXS mentioned above, but he was also the main songwriter, played the keyboard and guitar, and sang backup vocals for the band.



Native to Tamworth Australia, Farriss now splits his time between his home country and Nashville, Tennessee. Farriss frequents the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville and makes a highly anticipated yearly appearance at Tamworth's Country Music Festival in Australia. Nothing can stop Farriss's creativity and this album is a roadmap of the numerous feats he has achieved.




