The Best Songs In History That Were Written By College Students

History has a place for students who wrote the most relatable songs in their teenage years. These students are an example of what is achievable when college time is spent well.

The songs range from pop to sacred and theme tunes. While some of the students performed the songs in person, others wrote for groups as well as recognizable artists. Here are some of the songs that were penned by college students and have gone on to steal the limelight for years.

Driver's License

The song is the work of Olivia Rodrigo. She released the debut single at the tender age of 17, going on to compete with some of the best artists in the world. While the song hit the airwaves when she was 17, she had been on the scene for more than five years, having started with a role at Bizaardvark, a Disney World production. She also starred in High School Musical: The Musical, giving her the experience she needed to conquer the world.

Before releasing Driver's License, she had tested the waters with All I Want. It appeared at No.90 in the list of top 100 hits. Driver's Licensed first premiered on Instagram before it was released to the market after six months. Immediately the song hit the market, it climbed to number 1.

Rodrigo told the media that she sat in the sitting room at an emotional moment when the idea came to mind. By writing down the song, it felt cathartic. That might explain why a lot of people find it easy to relate. The vulnerability packed in the song made it popular and relatable.

Bad Guy

Bad Guy became the first hit by a person born in the 21st century to top the charts. Billie Eilish released the album that got a 2019 Grammy Awards nomination. Billie started working on the album at 15 years. He wrote the songs alongside her brother, who also happened to be his producer.

Eilish claims that the idea of the Bad Boy was to capture her character. In her assertion, she says that people are not always what they claim to be. If a person says he is bad, he likely has the best soul. It is this philosophy that inspired the song When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ocean Eyes

Eilish recorded Ocean Eyes at 13 years. It is her brother who wrote the song and still turned out to be the producer. The brother also pursued a recording career going by the name FINNEAS. Ocean Eyes went on to become a platinum hit. If Finneas is five years older than Eilish, it means that he wrote the song at 18.

Ocean Eyes is described as the Breakout Song for Eilish. He claims to have written the song in one sitting, though it took a while to polish it to the standards that it was ready for recording.

The song was not originally for his sister. It was for a school band. However, when her sister sang the song, it felt different. Her sister gave the song new meaning. He allowed her to record and release it, turning her into a superstar with a platinum rating.

Hometown Glory

Adele seems to have worked on every one of her songs apart from Make You Feel My Love, which was a cover to Bob Dylan. Her debut album was titled 19 to mimic her age. Her first ever single is unique because it has a special origin.

In 2008, she said that Hometown Glory was the first song she ever wrote from the beginning to the end. The story goes that she could not agree with her mom on where she will take her university education. She wanted to head to Liverpool but would later change her mind to head to London.

Since she still loved her mom and home, she was more inclined to remain in Liverpool. It felt like loyalty to your hometown to study there. Whether the town has good or bad memories, it remains home. It was, therefore, a protest song to help her come to terms with the decision.

Losing Grip

The song is part of a collection in Avril Lavigne's Let Go. The album hit the charts when she was 18 and still in college. Though it hit the market alongside others in Let Go, it was released as a single in 2003.

The debut album received multiple Grammy nominations. Avril is said to be among the few writers who participated in creating songs for their albums. Among the collections that pushed her to the top are such hits as Complicated and Sk8er Boi. Having started singing and writing at 14 years, Avril was surely destined for greatness.

Avril describes her writing process as the simplest you can imagine. In fact, she says that she can write a song a day at the snap of a finger. Any experience she encounters in life is a moment to write the best song possible on earth.

College students have shown great potential when they use their time well beyond the class. Some of the best artists sharpened their skills in college as students. The mastery of the art of writing the lyrics makes the songs relatable and amazing to listen to.