



"Sonos



Available to all customers globally in the app, Sonos



Erykah Badu's BADUBOTRON

Impulse! Records

Expanded sleep stations composed and mastered by Mikael Jorgensen of the Grammy Award-winning band

New seasonal stations to soundtrack your holiday festivities including Fright Night (HD only), Horror Punk, Monster Bash and Infinite

A growing lineup of internationally-relevant programming will uncover the sights and sounds of underground music scenes across the world, including Garage

New show premieres on Sonos Sound

Running back the fan favorites on Sonos Sound



Sonos



Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is one of the world's leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however and wherever they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful design aesthetic, simplicity of use, and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) revealed their fall line-up of original programming coming to Sonos Radio and Sonos Radio HD, including a new artist-curated station from the queen of neo-soul Erykah Badu and a collaboration station from Impulse! Records and avid jazz fan and historian Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The platform also announced plans to roll out additional sleep and holiday stations, alongside new premieres and seasons of its popular podcast-style shows on Sonos Sound System. The new programming gives fans even more ways to discover the music and content they love on Sonos Radio, with hand-selected tracks to soundtrack every moment of their day."Sonos Radio has seen explosive growth in the last year, with listening hours nearly doubling as consumers embrace the golden age of audio and spend more time streaming their favorite music, audiobooks and podcasts at home," explained Joe Dawson, Director Content and Brand Platforms at Sonos. "In a year where artists and consumers have been stripped of in-person concerts and festivals, Sonos Radio has become an important platform for creators to develop unique audio experiences and reach their fans directly where they are - at home."Available to all customers globally in the app, Sonos Radio will launch a new slate of programming this Fall to help inspire and feed fans' love of music, while bringing unexpected moments of joy into the home.Erykah Badu's BADUBOTRON Radio blasts off as Badu takes you outta this world and into her sonic orbit. A space where music genres are stars and the galaxy is filled with psychedelic funk, retro soul, classic rock, spiritual jazz and experimental hip hop. A trip to Badu's curated station will take your mind exactly where it needs to go.Impulse! Records Radio hosted by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar commemorates the 60th anniversary of the legendary Jazz label that's home to all-time greats including John and Alice Coltrane, Ray Charles, Quincy Jones and more. As host of the station, basketball hall of famer, activist and jazz historian Abdul-Jabbar will revisit the role of jazz music in his upbringing and its deep roots in African American history and culture.Expanded sleep stations composed and mastered by Mikael Jorgensen of the Grammy Award-winning band Wilco will include Slow Motion Freeway, Waterfall at Dusk, Warm Glow and Midnight Beach (all HD only).New seasonal stations to soundtrack your holiday festivities including Fright Night (HD only), Horror Punk, Monster Bash and Infinite Darkness to haunt your Halloween and Thankful, Tanz, Joyous Kwanzaa and Country Christmas to bring the yuletide cheer home for the holidays.A growing lineup of internationally-relevant programming will uncover the sights and sounds of underground music scenes across the world, including Garage Skank in the UK, Schlager Charts in Germany and Nederhop in The Netherlands.New show premieres on Sonos Sound System including Imaginary Soundtracks, Famous Last Words, Dada Strain Radio, and Music is Everything. All shows can be streamed on-demand in the in-app archive and on Mixcloud.Running back the fan favorites on Sonos Sound System with season two of Sheroes Mixtape Memoir and Call & Response and season five of Radio Hour guests, including Junglepussy, CAN, Angelique Kidjo, George Clinton, Seinabo Sey, Anika, Kero Kero Bonito and more. All shows can be streamed on-demand in the in-app archive and on Mixcloud.Sonos Radio is available free for all Sonos customers globally, pre-loaded in the Sonos app. Sonos Radio HD offers an expanded catalogue of original content streaming ad-free in high-definition, CD-quality audio with skips and repeats, currently available in the US, UK, Germany, The Netherlands, Canada, Austria and France for $7.99/€7.99 per month after a free 30-day trial. Listeners everywhere can tune-in to select Sonos Radio shows through Mixcloud, and stay up-to-date with the latest Sonos Radio updates by following @sonosradio on Instagram.Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is one of the world's leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however and wherever they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful design aesthetic, simplicity of use, and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.



