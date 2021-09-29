Diplo Shares New Track "Promises" With Paul Woolford & Kareen Lomax





The new song follows the success of the trio's first collaborative hit "Looking for Me" from last year, which has amassed more than 210 million global streams to date and reached #1 at U.S. Dance Radio, and is the latest in a string of releases on Higher Ground, the house and classic dance label Diplo started in 2019. The recently released "Don't Be Afraid" with Damian Lazarus and Jungle and "



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Diplo shares a new track today, " Promises " with Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax via his own deep house label Higher Ground, which premiered earlier as Clara Amfo's Hottest Record in the World on BBC Radio 1.The new song follows the success of the trio's first collaborative hit "Looking for Me" from last year, which has amassed more than 210 million global streams to date and reached #1 at U.S. Dance Radio, and is the latest in a string of releases on Higher Ground, the house and classic dance label Diplo started in 2019. The recently released "Don't Be Afraid" with Damian Lazarus and Jungle and " One By One " with Elderbrook and Andhim follow three U.S. Dance #1s for Diplo and the label - the Grammy-nominated SIDEPIECE collaboration "On My Mind," " Looking For Me " and " Turn Back Time " with Sonny Fodera.Born Thomas Wesley Pentz, Diplo is one of the most dynamic forces in music today. He is a legend on his own, a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD, the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over 3 billion times, and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson, whose platinum-certified " Electricity " with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide and won a Grammy. The ten-time Grammy-nominated artist has also worked closely with artists including Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Madonna and Bad Bunny among others.A legendary DJ and producer in his own right, Paul Woolford has been redefining and reinventing all shapes of dance music throughout his life. Currently riding a wave of success and enjoying the most successful period of his career, you are as likely to hear his work at a club or festival as you are on the catwalk or in the cinema, such is his cross-cultural engagement. He has worked with a fascinating array of artists, creatives and brands from across pop culture including Virgil Abloh, New Order, Fendi, Depeche Mode, Givenchy, Dua Lipa, Chemical Brothers, François Kevorkian and many more. Alongside the music he releases under his own name, he creates under the Special Request moniker, a vehicle for experimentation with a more underground focus.




