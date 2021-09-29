Don Toliver Announces New Album 'Life Of A Don'



With his "Life of a Don" headline tour sold out in most cities, Toliver continues his voyage across North



He recently tapped GRAMMY Award-winning singer



Life of a Don Tour Dates:

Wed Sep 29 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore Detroit

Thu Sep 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Sat Oct 02 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sun Oct 03 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre

Mon Oct 04 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Wed Oct 06 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale Theatre

Thu Oct 07 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore Philadelphia

Sun Oct 10 - Washington, DC - Echostage

Tue Oct 12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Wed Oct 13 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore Charlotte

Fri Oct 15 - Miami, FL - The Oasis

Sun Oct 17 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

Wed Oct 20 - Houston, TX - Bayou

Fri Oct 22 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

Sun Oct 24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Mon Oct 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Sat Oct 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

Fri Nov 5 - Houston, TX - Astroworld

Sun Nov 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Day N Vegas

Sun Dec 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Rolling Loud. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Don Toliver has announced that his sophomore album "Life of a Don" is set for an October 8th release date. The album trailer is featuring unreleased track "Xscape."With his "Life of a Don" headline tour sold out in most cities, Toliver continues his voyage across North America on Wednesday in Detroit, MI.He recently tapped GRAMMY Award-winning singer Kali Uchis for "Drugs N Hella Melodies." Shot in Medellìn, Colombia, the Nabil Elderkin-directed companion visual transmits another head-nodding hook over immersive psychedelic production from LosHendrix [Kehlani, SZA], DJ Dahi [Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino], and Dylan Wiggins. It forges on the dynamic story-line from the initial cinematic Nabil Elderkin directed visual for "What You Need." Distinguished by Apple Music as an Up Next artist and named Rookie of the Year by Spotify's Rap Caviar, Don Toliver is just getting started.Life of a Don Tour Dates:Wed Sep 29 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore DetroitThu Sep 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AESat Oct 02 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17Sun Oct 03 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont TheatreMon Oct 04 - Boston, MA - House of BluesWed Oct 06 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale TheatreThu Oct 07 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore PhiladelphiaSun Oct 10 - Washington, DC - EchostageTue Oct 12 - Raleigh, NC - The RitzWed Oct 13 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore CharlotteFri Oct 15 - Miami, FL - The OasisSun Oct 17 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola RoxyWed Oct 20 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music CenterFri Oct 22 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb FactorySun Oct 24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore AuditoriumMon Oct 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The ComplexSat Oct 30 - Los Angeles, CA - PalladiumFri Nov 5 - Houston, TX - AstroworldSun Nov 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Day N VegasSun Dec 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Rolling Loud.



