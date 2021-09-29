Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Soundtracks 29/09/2021

The Addams Family 2 Soundtrack To Feature Christina Aguilera, Megan Thee Stallion, Snoop Dogg & More

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Addams Family 2 returns on Friday, October 1 with the launch of the highly-anticipated soundtrack featuring: a new collab from Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma and Rock Mafia; Christina Aguilera's new rendition of the famous theme song that will have you snapping your fingers; as well as Snoop Dogg (who also voices Cousin IT!), October London, DJ Battlecat, Oplus & Yoshi dropping new music!

Everyone's favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with "scream time."

To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?

The cast features Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon 'Wanna' Walton, Wallace Shawn, with Snoop Dogg as 'IT', with Bette Midler and Bill Hader.






