Sam Fender Shares New Single 'Spit Of You' From Upcoming Album

From North Shields, England, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sam Fender is pleased to share his poignant new single, "Spit Of You." The track is lifted from his eagerly anticipated second album, Seventeen Going Under, ahead of its release on October 8."Spit Of You" is another profound and proud song plucked directly from the heart, a rich source of inspiration for the majority of Seventeen Going Under. It examines Sam's relationship with his father and, in turn, relays experiences and memories that feel wholly relatable. It's a stirring reflection on a relationship that has had both bright days and cloudy ones too, hinged largely around their communication or the lack thereof.While Seventeen Going Under is a more intensely personal record than Hypersonic Missiles, it's lost none of Sam's acute sense of observation. It's a brave record. A defiant record. A celebratory record and an inspiring one too. Like only truly great songwriters can, Sam turns his own experience into art that speaks to, and resonates with all of us. These are stunning songs that arrow straight to, and straight from, the heart.From North Shields, England, Sam Fender won the BRITs Critics' Choice award at the tail end of 2018 and released his debut album Hypersonic Missiles the following year. A rare talent, the 25 year-old musician plays every gig as though it might well be his last, armed with this huge, cavernous vocal, guitar strapped on (a Fender, obviously), and fuelled by that seemingly old-school belief that great guitar music still has the power to change lives and influence people. Sam's lyrics are observational, questioning and socially engaged.



