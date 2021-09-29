Converge Announce New Collaborative Album 'Bloodmoon: 1'



Produced by Ballou, Bloodmoon: I is a harrowing and atmospheric collaborative effort that sees each performer working together and outside the comfort zones in order to create something that is truly unique to the project. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "We wanted to do something grander than the typical four-piece Converge music," says Converge vocalist Jacob Bannon in reference to the inspiration that eventually bloomed into Bloodmoon: I, the new collaborative album created by the legendary hardcore band alongside dark songstress Chelsea Wolfe, her bandmate/writing partner Ben Chisholm, and Cave In vocalist/guitarist Stephen Brodsky.Bloodmoon: I is out November 19 on CD/Digital and on vinyl June 24.The collaboration first began in 2016 at Roadburn festival in The Netherlands where the seven-piece performed revamped Converge material under the name Blood Moon. The energy and rapturously received appearance inspired the group to want to make music together, though it would take several years before their schedules allowed.In late 2019, they were finally able to begin working on new material together at Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou's God City Studio in Salem, Massachusetts. Future sessions were planned for 2020 but the pandemic would see the remainder of the record be finished remotely.Produced by Ballou, Bloodmoon: I is a harrowing and atmospheric collaborative effort that sees each performer working together and outside the comfort zones in order to create something that is truly unique to the project.



