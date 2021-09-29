More Box Sets Coming To Celebrate Philadelphia International Records 50th Anniversary

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
September 28, 2021 - Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music
Entertainment, is continuing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary Philadelphia International Records this year with several exciting new product releases ahead of the official anniversary in November!
For fans who love a great remix of their favorite classic PIR songs, Legacy Recordings will be releasing an additional collection of Philadelphia International Records digital 12" Inch remixes:
October 8 - Philadelphia International Records: The 12" Mixes, Volume 2
November 12 - Philadelphia International Records: The 12" Mixes, Volume 3
December 3 - Philadelphia International Records: Dimitri from Paris Remixes
December 3 - Philadelphia International Records: The John Morales M+M Remixes
Fans can also groove to new spins on iconic PIR artists such as McFadden & Whitehead, Jean Carn, The O'Jays, Teddy Pendergrass and more with the PIR Remixed Playlist: https://PIR.lnk.to/RemixPlaylistPR
In November, Vinyl Me, Please in conjunction with Legacy Recordings will release the VMP Anthology: The Story of Philadelphia International Records, an exclusive vinyl box set celebrating the renowned Philly Soul label. Fans can now pre-order the anthology box set here: https://PIR.lnk.to/VMPPR
The Story of Philadelphia International Records reinvents the box set experience to take listeners on a sequential journey told across eight albums remastered from their original tapes and paired with liner notes and an exclusive podcast interview series. The eight iconic albums will include:
The O'Jays
- Back Stabbers (1972)
Billy Paul - 360 Degrees of Billy Paul (1972)
MFSB - Love is the Message (1973)
The Three Degrees - The Three Degrees (1973)
Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes - Wake Up Everybody (1975)
Dexter
Wansel - Life on Mars (1976)
The Philadelphia International All Stars
- Let's Clean Up the Ghetto (1977)
Leon Huff - Here to Create Music
(1980)
Additionally, the seminal Teddy Pendergrass album Life Is a Song Worth Singing will be released as part of the Vinyl Me, Please October Classics subscription as a Record of the Month.
On November 19, Snapper Music-United Souls in conjunction with Legacy Recordings will release Satisfaction Guaranteed: The Sound of Philadelphia International Records Vol. 2 as part of their limited edition 8-CD set series celebrating the 50th Anniversary of PIR. The set includes a limited hardcover book and contains eight CDs plus a bonus 12 inch single and can be purchased at: https://UnitedSouls.lnk.to/PhiladelphiaVol2
The track list includes:
Billy Paul - Feelin' Good At The Cadillac
Club
The O'Jays
- In Philadelphia
The Intruders - Super Hits
Spiritual Concept - Spiritual Concept
The Three Degrees - The Three Degrees
Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes - Black
& Blue
The O'Jays
- Ship Ahoy
Billy Paul - War Of The Gods
12" - Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes - The Love I Lost / The O'Jays
- It's Too Strong
As part of the ongoing P.I.R. 101 video series, the new Episode Six released on September
28 spotlights producer/composer/songwriter Thom Bell, who was an integral member of the Gamble and Huff team at Philadelphia International Records-you can watch the video here: https://PIR.lnk.to/PIR101Ep6PR
For fans who still want more Philadelphia International Records music, check out the Best of vinyl series that have been released and are available: https://PIR.lnk.to/VinylBestOfPR
For updates on more anniversary news and releases, fans can visit www.SoundOfPhiladelphia.com and on Facebook or Instagram @soundofphiladelphia