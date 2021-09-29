More Box Sets Coming To Celebrate Philadelphia International Records 50th Anniversary





For updates on more anniversary news and releases, fans can visit www.SoundOfPhiladelphia.com and on Facebook or Instagram @soundofphiladelphia New York, NY (Top40 Charts) September 28, 2021 - Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, is continuing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary Philadelphia International Records this year with several exciting new product releases ahead of the official anniversary in November!For fans who love a great remix of their favorite classic PIR songs, Legacy Recordings will be releasing an additional collection of Philadelphia International Records digital 12" Inch remixes:October 8 - Philadelphia International Records: The 12" Mixes, Volume 2November 12 - Philadelphia International Records: The 12" Mixes, Volume 3December 3 - Philadelphia International Records: Dimitri from Paris RemixesDecember 3 - Philadelphia International Records: The John Morales M+M RemixesFans can also groove to new spins on iconic PIR artists such as McFadden & Whitehead, Jean Carn, The O'Jays, Teddy Pendergrass and more with the PIR Remixed Playlist: https://PIR.lnk.to/RemixPlaylistPRIn November, Vinyl Me, Please in conjunction with Legacy Recordings will release the VMP Anthology: The Story of Philadelphia International Records, an exclusive vinyl box set celebrating the renowned Philly Soul label. Fans can now pre-order the anthology box set here: https://PIR.lnk.to/VMPPRThe Story of Philadelphia International Records reinvents the box set experience to take listeners on a sequential journey told across eight albums remastered from their original tapes and paired with liner notes and an exclusive podcast interview series. The eight iconic albums will include:The O'Jays - Back Stabbers (1972)Billy Paul - 360 Degrees of Billy Paul (1972)MFSB - Love is the Message (1973)The Three Degrees - The Three Degrees (1973)Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes - Wake Up Everybody (1975) Dexter Wansel - Life on Mars (1976)The Philadelphia International All Stars - Let's Clean Up the Ghetto (1977)Leon Huff - Here to Create Music (1980)Additionally, the seminal Teddy Pendergrass album Life Is a Song Worth Singing will be released as part of the Vinyl Me, Please October Classics subscription as a Record of the Month.On November 19, Snapper Music-United Souls in conjunction with Legacy Recordings will release Satisfaction Guaranteed: The Sound of Philadelphia International Records Vol. 2 as part of their limited edition 8-CD set series celebrating the 50th Anniversary of PIR. The set includes a limited hardcover book and contains eight CDs plus a bonus 12 inch single and can be purchased at: https://UnitedSouls.lnk.to/PhiladelphiaVol2The track list includes:Billy Paul - Feelin' Good At The Cadillac ClubThe O'Jays - In PhiladelphiaThe Intruders - Super HitsSpiritual Concept - Spiritual ConceptThe Three Degrees - The Three DegreesHarold Melvin & The Blue Notes - Black & BlueThe O'Jays - Ship AhoyBilly Paul - War Of The Gods12" - Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes - The Love I Lost / The O'Jays - It's Too StrongAs part of the ongoing P.I.R. 101 video series, the new Episode Six released on September 28 spotlights producer/composer/songwriter Thom Bell, who was an integral member of the Gamble and Huff team at Philadelphia International Records-you can watch the video here: https://PIR.lnk.to/PIR101Ep6PRFor fans who still want more Philadelphia International Records music, check out the Best of vinyl series that have been released and are available: https://PIR.lnk.to/VinylBestOfPRFor updates on more anniversary news and releases, fans can visit www.SoundOfPhiladelphia.com and on Facebook or Instagram @soundofphiladelphia



