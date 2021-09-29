Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music Release New Project Jonny-x-Mali Live In LA





A co-artist release between the chart toppers, the live project follows on the heels of their GRAMMY®-winning #1 hit song, "Movin' On." Featured in a new performance take on the EP, the prolific songwriters and musicians have taken their artistic collaboration further, co-writing all the songs, which also include the tracks "Jump Ship," "Enough, "Miracle," and "Everlasting." The new EP is a co-artist release in partnership between Jonathan's label Life Room Label, eOne Music, Mali's imprint K Approved Enterprises, and RCA Inspiration.



The Jonny x Mali Tour kicks off on Thursday,

https://JonnyMali.lnk.to/AdultingPR!WW New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award winning hitmakers Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music have teamed up to co-release a new EP project, Jonny x Mali: Live in LA. Available for pre-order now, the live project contains six songs, including "Adulting," which is available now as an instant grat track. The EP was released along with a live performance video of "Adulting."A co-artist release between the chart toppers, the live project follows on the heels of their GRAMMY®-winning #1 hit song, "Movin' On." Featured in a new performance take on the EP, the prolific songwriters and musicians have taken their artistic collaboration further, co-writing all the songs, which also include the tracks "Jump Ship," "Enough, "Miracle," and "Everlasting." The new EP is a co-artist release in partnership between Jonathan's label Life Room Label, eOne Music, Mali's imprint K Approved Enterprises, and RCA Inspiration.The Jonny x Mali Tour kicks off on Thursday, September 30th, in Atlanta, GA at The Tabernacle. Crossing multiple states with their live shows, the co-headliners will welcome special guest performers on the tour, which hits North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Washington DC, Illinois, and wraps up in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonny x Mali: Live in LA is available for pre-order now:https://JonnyMali.lnk.to/AdultingPR!WW



