Pursuing JC, Christian Pop/Rock Band Releases New EP C.R.O.W.N.





C.R.O.W.N. was produced by Cory



The EP's eclecticism and originality guarantees that there is something for everyone to listen to, whether it's the vocal prowess and rhythmic intensity of "Stomping on the Devil", or a more traditional worship song such as "



The band's experience ranges from touring with Christian artists such as Unspoken and For King and Country, to church services and events all around the country.



Formed in 2012 as a church worship group comprised of all young kids, Pursuing JC has added new members along the way and the band has been constantly growing and evolving into what it is today.



Some highlights have been performing at the River Rock Festival in Maine, opening for Christian recording artists Unspoken on tour, and Worship in the Adirondacks.



Pursuing JC's goal has always been to uplift and inspire a younger generation through the word and music of Christ. Each member has witnessed first-hand the power of God's love while being in this band, and it is a love that continues to inspire them as they perform and lead worship.



Visit Pursuing JC website at https://pursuingjc.bandzoogle.com

Download the music at https://pursuingjc.bandzoogle.com/store New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pursuing JC, a 10-piece worship band from Long Island NY, has launched its first official EP, titled C.R.O.W.N. "C.R.O.W.N. was a project that was in development for a few years, and when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the band decided to take all that time gained from lost performances and focus on writing original music.C.R.O.W.N. was produced by Cory Rooney (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cory_Rooney), who has worked with such stellar artists as Jennifer Lopez, Brandy, Santana, and Michael Jackson. The EP was mixed by Sound on Sound Studios and John Cardoso. It has reached 90 thousand streams on Spotify. The EP is available on all major music streaming services, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and YouTube.The EP's eclecticism and originality guarantees that there is something for everyone to listen to, whether it's the vocal prowess and rhythmic intensity of "Stomping on the Devil", or a more traditional worship song such as " He Is ", which lacks no shortage of inspired melodies and heartfelt lyricism.The band's experience ranges from touring with Christian artists such as Unspoken and For King and Country, to church services and events all around the country.Formed in 2012 as a church worship group comprised of all young kids, Pursuing JC has added new members along the way and the band has been constantly growing and evolving into what it is today.Some highlights have been performing at the River Rock Festival in Maine, opening for Christian recording artists Unspoken on tour, and Worship in the Adirondacks.Pursuing JC's goal has always been to uplift and inspire a younger generation through the word and music of Christ. Each member has witnessed first-hand the power of God's love while being in this band, and it is a love that continues to inspire them as they perform and lead worship.Visit Pursuing JC website at https://pursuingjc.bandzoogle.comDownload the music at https://pursuingjc.bandzoogle.com/store



