Music For Your Gaming Night With The Crew

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A game night with friends is the perfect way to relax and unwind after a hectic week. We don't want things to be TOO dull though, so we've compiled a list of the perfect tracks to keep you company while you play. It's been a long week. You've been working like a dog, you spilled coffee down the front of your favourite shirt, some kid sent a football flying through your plate glass window. What you really need is a break from reality, and what better way to get that than an online gaming session with the crew!

Grab your favourite snacks, a glass of your favourite beverage and hop onto Dischord to choose a game. But wait...something's missing. Fear not; the perfect soundtrack for your evening is already taken care of! We've assembled a list of a great mix of tracks that will be perfect for a range of gaming experiences. Cue them up and you're ready to play!

DragonForce- Through the Fire and Flames

DragonForce is the name in power metal. There's nothing that gets you hyped up quite as quickly as the wailing guitars, the inhumanly fast drum solos and the face melting solos. What better companion could there be for a crazy battle?

Darude- Sandstorm

This one is a little oldschool, like a few of the tracks on the list, but absolutely essential. The 90s turned out EDM hits at a pace unmatched by no other decade, and Sandstorm is one of the best of them. Catchy, fast paced, like a strong cup of coffee for the brain.

Watercolour - Pendulum

You're in the trenches, about to launch an attack on the opposing army. You need to get pumped, you need adrenaline, you need something fast and exciting. Here's where Pendulum comes in. They are the masters of the crescendo and the drop, perfect for that moment when battle explodes.

Firestarter - The Prodigy

Keith Flint was a true wild man. Truthfully, every Prodigy song belongs on a playlist like this, but we chose the best of the best. Get amped up for the task ahead with the heavy hitting bass and crashing cymbals.

Zombie Nation - Kernkraft 400

Well suited for any fast paced battle or adventure game but best suited for anything featuring...you guessed it! Zombies. This is an absolutely classic track from the golden age of EDM and you'd be hard pressed to find anyone over the age of 18 who hasn't heard it!

Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

This one is a little less aggressive than most of the songs on the list so far. It's sneaky and dark and would be the perfect background music for an intelligence mission in the dead of night. I have to give Billie props for those dense bass beats.

Fatboy Slim - Praise You

The list of Fatboy Slim songs to choose from is almost endless, but we like this one for its happy and upbeat feel. Building a base or taking care of your crops does not require an intense riff or serious bass, just something happy go lucky playing in the background.

Melanie C - I Turn to You

Yes, I know she was a Spice Girl, but hear me out. Mel C made a name for herself after the group split, and her solo music is really underrated. A nice consistent beat, vocals that will keep your foot tapping but not distract you from what's happening on screen...the perfect choice.

Confusion - New Order

Anyone who has ever seen Blade will appreciate just how perfect this track is as a background to an absolute rampage. The build up to the crescendo has to be one of the best in the business and leaves you full of adrenaline.

Feel Good Inc - Gorillaz

Since the Gorillaz themselves only exist on our screens, how could we leave them off the list? The darkness that hangs over all of their music (in a very good way) is perfect for stalking a beast on a foggy night. Feel Good Inc has that catchy beat that you just can't do without.

This song will charge you up to leave bodies strewn all over the battlefield and show no mercy to your opponents. This is a great one for the background while you play strategy based video games that need a lot of advanced planning.

The Immortals - Techno Syndrome

You didn't think I'd leave one of the most famous video game tracks of all time off of the list, did you? Another old school one that gets you pumped up before a fight

Fake It - Seether

Shaun Morgan's voice is the perfect companion for you as you fix up your base, prepare to repel invaders or even just go on a bit of a quest looking for treasure or supplies.

Numb - Linkin Park

Although Chester Bennington is no longer with us, thankfully we still have his music. Linkin Park's unique blend of hip hop, electronica and hard rock is the perfect combo for any game night, and will satisfy a wide range of tastes.

Eyes - The Naked and Famous

Electro pop with the most upbeat feeling. Listening to the Naked and Famous makes you feel full of energy and just plain good all over. This song is perfect for peaceful moments building or farming with your crew or clan.

Wrap up

Of course, you need to be sure that there is something for everyone in a playlist like this. Different friends that like different kinds of music will all have some input and it's a good idea to hear everyone out. If everyone is catered to then the night is sure to go smoothly, with every person shouting out, "Oh man, I LOVE this song!" at least once. I know that this playlist will add to the entertainment and take your gaming night to the next level.