BBP Entertainment Introduces Hip-hop Comic Character, Begging Billy





The Saga of Begging Billy Part II is told in an edge musical cartoon that follows Begging Billy's Adventures as a Notorious Beggar. It chronicles his rise and fall and how he fortuitously rises again.



The Saga of Begging Billy debuted in 1986 on the Basketball Hall of Fame New York Knicks, Earl "The Pearl" Monroe's Pretty



Fast forward to today, former rap group Citi Heet members Steven Flagg & Russell "Russ Prez" Pressley have re-launched Begging Billy's character, with new up to date musical episodes and adventures coming soon...



Follow Begging Billy:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/ykHVlvPIw2g

Pre-save Link: https://orcd.co/nkrb8m3

Website: https://beggingbilly.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beggingbilly/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BeggingBillyWorld

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BeggingBilly

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@beggingbillycartoons

Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/iambeggingbilly

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/bbpmusicoutlet/music/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/beggingbilly/

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/beggingbillytwitch

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/beggingbilly/the-saga-of-begging-billy-pt-2 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Marvel has Spiderman, DC Comics has Superman. Now Hip-Hop has its first Cartoon / Comic Character "Begging Billy."The Saga of Begging Billy Part II is told in an edge musical cartoon that follows Begging Billy's Adventures as a Notorious Beggar. It chronicles his rise and fall and how he fortuitously rises again.The Saga of Begging Billy debuted in 1986 on the Basketball Hall of Fame New York Knicks, Earl "The Pearl" Monroe's Pretty Pearl Records. The song quickly became a favorite of NY's prolific DJ Red Alert.Fast forward to today, former rap group Citi Heet members Steven Flagg & Russell "Russ Prez" Pressley have re-launched Begging Billy's character, with new up to date musical episodes and adventures coming soon...Follow Begging Billy:YouTube: https://youtu.be/ykHVlvPIw2gPre-save Link: https://orcd.co/nkrb8m3Website: https://beggingbilly.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beggingbilly/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BeggingBillyWorldTwitter: https://twitter.com/BeggingBillyTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@beggingbillycartoonsSnapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/iambeggingbillyPinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/bbpmusicoutlet/music/Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/beggingbilly/Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/beggingbillytwitchSoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/beggingbilly/the-saga-of-begging-billy-pt-2



