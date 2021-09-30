Ricardo Arjona - Tour USA 2022 "Blanco Y Negro" (Black And White)





Saturday, June 11 SAN JUAN, PR | Coliseo de Puerto Rico (Ticketera). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The most anticipated tour of 2022 has an on-sale date. This October 8th, tickets will go on sale for the tour of an artist that has left an undeniable mark on the world of Latin American music.More than a million and a half music lovers experienced his previous CIRCO SOLEDAD tour live and more than 3 million fans witnessed HECHO A LA ANTIGUA, the most watched streaming concert in the history of Iberic-American music.His new album, "BLANCO Y NEGRO", emerges as the artist's most daring proposal: bringing to life two of the best albums of his career recorded at the emblematic Abbey Road studios in London."Although the term legendary is often overused in our business, it is definitely appropriate when describing Ricardo Arjona. From his iconic lyrics, to his distinctive voice, this true Renaissance man has transcended the borders of his native Guatemala to become a universal music icon," said Nelson Albareda, CEO and founder of Loud And Live, the global entertainment and media company that is producing Arjona's 2022 tour. "We are beyond proud to be spotlighting his talents in the Blanco y Negro tour next year across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada."An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences."BLACK AND WHITE" TOUR 2022 - Tickets on sale October 8 at ricardoarjona.comAMEX PRE-SALEMONDAY, OCTOBER 4 (10AM LOCAL TIME)PRE-SALE OF TICKETS "MUNDO ARJONA"WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6 (10AM LOCAL TIME)The tour, presented by Loud And Live, will take RICARDO ARJONA to 25 cities in North America in 2022:Thursday, March 24 ALBUQUERQUE, NM | Kiva Auditorium (Ticketmaster)Saturday, March 26 PHOENIX, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Arena (Ticketmaster)Sunday, March 27 TUCSON, AZ | Tucson Music Hall (Ticketmaster)Thursday, March 31 MIDLAND, TX | La Hacienda Event Center (Etix)Friday, April 1 EL PASO, TX | Don Haskins Center (Ticketmaster)Sunday, April 3 LAREDO, TX | Sames Auto Arena (Ticketmaster)Friday, April 8 DALLAS, TX | Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie (AXS)Saturday, April 9 HOUSTON, TX | Toyota Center (AXS)Sunday, April 10 MCALLEN/EDINBURG, TX | Bert Ogden Arena (AXS)Thursday, April 14 SALT LAKE CITY, UT | Maverik Center (AXS)Wednesday, April 20 SEATTLE, WA | WaMu Theater (Ticketmaster)Friday, April 22 SAN JOSE, CA | SAP Center at San Jose (Ticketmaster)Sunday, April 24 SACRAMENTO, CA | Golden 1 Center (Ticketmaster)Friday, April 29 FRESNO, CA | Save Mart Center (Ticketmaster)Sunday, May 1 LOS ANGELES, CA | STAPLES Center (AXS)Friday, May 6 ORLANDO, FL | Amway Center (Ticketmaster)Saturday, May 7 ATLANTA, GA | Gas South Arena AXS)Sunday, May 8 CHARLOTTE, NC | Bojangles Coliseum (Ticketmaster)Thursday, May 12 WASHINGTON, DC | Capital One Arena (Ticketmaster)Saturday, May 14 BOSTON, MA | Agganis Arena (Ticketmaster)Sunday, May 22 NEW YORK, NY | Prudential Center (Ticketmaster)Thursday, May 26 CHICAGO, IL | Allstate Arena (Ticketmaster)Sunday, May 29 TORONTO, CAN | Coca-Cola Coliseum (Ticketmaster)Friday, June 3 MIAMI, FL | FTX Arena (Ticketmaster)Saturday, June 11 SAN JUAN, PR | Coliseo de Puerto Rico (Ticketera).



