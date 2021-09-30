John Mellencamp & Bruce Springsteen Duet For The First Time On "Wasted Days"





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen come together for the first time with the new single, "Wasted Days." The duet is unveiled alongside an official music video directed and produced by filmmaker and frequent Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny. Mellencamp and Springsteen filmed the video together in New Jersey this September.Additional information is available at the revamped Mellencamp.com."Wasted Days" is the first single off of Mellencamp's forthcoming album slated for release in 2022.On "Wasted Days," the legendary musicians offer up a jangly, acoustic tune dripping with nostalgia. The country rock-tinged track sees Mellencamp and Springsteen taking turns with lead vocal duties, at one point wondering: "How many days are lost in vain / Who’s counting down these last remaining years? / How many minutes do we have left?"Both musicians join forces for the track’s chorus: "Wasted days, Wasted days / We watch our lives just fade away to more wasted days."



