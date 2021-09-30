Kali Uchis Debuts "Fue Mejor" With SZA, Video Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis
unveils a new version her track "fue mejor" with SZA alongside a video directed by Daniel
Sannwald.
"This is Latin R&B, this is SZA singing in Spanish for the very first time, this is spooky season, this IS the moment," Uchis says about the song.
The original version of the song is taken from Uchis' much-lauded 2020 Spanish language album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞-CDs are available for pre-order. The album features global smash hit "telepatía," which recently surpassed 1.4 billion global streams after hiting #1 on Billboard's Latin Airplay and Latin Pop Airplay charts and topping Latin Digital
Song Sales for 10 weeks straight. "telepatía" is the longest running Spanish-language song by a solo act on the Billboard Hot 100 this decade (23 weeks) and peaked at #10 on the Global 200.
Earlier this month Uchis won her first Billboard Latin Music
Award for Latin Pop Album of the Year. The award caps off a whirlwind year for Uchis, who won her first Grammy for Best Dance Recording with Kaytranada in January, her first Premios Nuestra Tierra and Univision Premios Juventud awards this summer and was nominated for her first Latin American Music
Award. Uchis will perform at the 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards on PBS on October 8, where she will be recognized as the 2021 Inspira Honoree.
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Uchis is the face of Amazon Music's new global playlist FLUENT, which includes her cover of Selena's "Si Una Vez".
Uchis recently unveiled her new self-designed, sustainable denim collection made in Colombia, OBSESIÓN, from her debut clothing brand Bodied by Uchis.
Furthermore, Uchis will join Tyler, The Creator
on his North American tour next year. See all dates—including stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago
and more - below.
KALI UCHIS LIVE - WITH TYLER, THE CREATOR:
February 10 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
February 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
February 12 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob Ultra Arena
February 14 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
February 16 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
February 18 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
February 19 - Kansas City, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
February 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
February 22 - Chicago, IL - United Center
February 24 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
February 27 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
February 28 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars
Arena
March 3 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center
March 4 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena
March 6 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
March 7 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
March 9 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell
March 11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
March 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
March 13 - New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden
March 16 - Charlotte, NC - Bojangles Coliseum
March 18 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
March 19 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center
March 20 - Miami, FL FTX Arena
March 23 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
March 25 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
March 27 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
March 29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
March 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
April 1 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
April 2 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
April 4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
April 7 - Vancouver, B.C. - Pacific Coliseum
April 8 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena.