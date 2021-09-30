Kali Uchis Debuts "Fue Mejor" With SZA, Video Out Now



April 8 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis unveils a new version her track "fue mejor" with SZA alongside a video directed by Daniel Sannwald."This is Latin R&B, this is SZA singing in Spanish for the very first time, this is spooky season, this IS the moment," Uchis says about the song.The original version of the song is taken from Uchis' much-lauded 2020 Spanish language album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞-CDs are available for pre-order. The album features global smash hit "telepatía," which recently surpassed 1.4 billion global streams after hiting #1 on Billboard's Latin Airplay and Latin Pop Airplay charts and topping Latin Digital Song Sales for 10 weeks straight. "telepatía" is the longest running Spanish-language song by a solo act on the Billboard Hot 100 this decade (23 weeks) and peaked at #10 on the Global 200.Earlier this month Uchis won her first Billboard Latin Music Award for Latin Pop Album of the Year. The award caps off a whirlwind year for Uchis, who won her first Grammy for Best Dance Recording with Kaytranada in January, her first Premios Nuestra Tierra and Univision Premios Juventud awards this summer and was nominated for her first Latin American Music Award. Uchis will perform at the 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards on PBS on October 8, where she will be recognized as the 2021 Inspira Honoree.In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Uchis is the face of Amazon Music's new global playlist FLUENT, which includes her cover of Selena's "Si Una Vez".Uchis recently unveiled her new self-designed, sustainable denim collection made in Colombia, OBSESIÓN, from her debut clothing brand Bodied by Uchis.Furthermore, Uchis will join Tyler, The Creator on his North American tour next year. See all dates—including stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and more - below.KALI UCHIS LIVE - WITH TYLER, THE CREATOR:February 10 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga ArenaFebruary 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint CenterFebruary 12 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob Ultra ArenaFebruary 14 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins CenterFebruary 16 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines CenterFebruary 18 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz ArenaFebruary 19 - Kansas City, MO - Cable Dahmer ArenaFebruary 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Target CenterFebruary 22 - Chicago, IL - United CenterFebruary 24 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv ForumFebruary 27 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein CenterFebruary 28 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars ArenaMarch 3 - Worcester, MA - DCU CenterMarch 4 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway ArenaMarch 6 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo CenterMarch 7 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One ArenaMarch 9 - Montreal, QC - Place BellMarch 11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank ArenaMarch 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events CenterMarch 13 - New York, NY - Madison Square GardenMarch 16 - Charlotte, NC - Bojangles ColiseumMarch 18 - Orlando, FL - Amway CenterMarch 19 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling CenterMarch 20 - Miami, FL FTX ArenaMarch 23 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston ColiseumMarch 25 - Duluth, GA - Gas South ArenaMarch 27 - Houston, TX - Toyota CenterMarch 29 - Denver, CO - Ball ArenaMarch 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples CenterApril 1 - Oakland, CA - Oakland ArenaApril 2 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 CenterApril 4 - Portland, OR - Moda CenterApril 7 - Vancouver, B.C. - Pacific ColiseumApril 8 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena.



