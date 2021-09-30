Elvis Costello & Juanes Perform Duet Of "Pump It Up" On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Elvis Talks Audible "Words + Music"





Costello will also join Jimmy as a couch guest to discuss his new Audible Words +







The collaboration is one of many from 'Spanish Model,' which debuted at #6 on the Billboard Latin Pop chart and at #38 on the all-Latin genre Top Latin Albums, marking Costello's first appearance on Billboard's Latin charts. The album, produced by



Yesterday,



Costello's new Audible "Words + Music" release "How to Play Guitar and Y" is available now. He discussed it in depth in this People Magazine interview.







The Jimmy Kimmel Live! show starts 11:35pm ET on New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Elvis Costello and Juanes will perform a duet version of " Pump It Up " tomorrow night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Colombian rock superstar Juanes will take the lead singing on the Spanish language duet version of "Pump It Up," the first live performance of his contribution to Costello's new album 'Spanish Model' (Sept.10, UMe).Costello will also join Jimmy as a couch guest to discuss his new Audible Words + Music release "How to Play Guitar and Y" as well as the new album and other upcoming releases. Juanes on lead vocals will be backed by Costello, Imposters members Pete Thomas (drums) and Davey Faraghar (bass), plus Jeff Babko (keys) from the Kimmel house band.The collaboration is one of many from 'Spanish Model,' which debuted at #6 on the Billboard Latin Pop chart and at #38 on the all-Latin genre Top Latin Albums, marking Costello's first appearance on Billboard's Latin charts. The album, produced by Sebastian Krys, features a stunning international cast of some of the biggest Latin rock and pop artists from around the globe, in a Spanish language re-imagining of Elvis Costello and the Attractions album 'This Year's Model.'Yesterday, Juanes was nominated for 3 Latin Grammy Awards including album of the year for 'Origen,' co- produced by Sebastian Krys. This elevates Juanes' career nominations total to 45 - continuing his status as the most nominated solo artist in Latin Grammy history.Costello's new Audible "Words + Music" release "How to Play Guitar and Y" is available now. He discussed it in depth in this People Magazine interview. Elvis Costello & The Imposters will hit the road once more with their "Hello Again" tour this fall, starting October 13th in Memphis, TN. For more info and ticket sales, please visit his website. Juanes is currently in the midst of his U.S. ORIGEN TOUR.The Jimmy Kimmel Live! show starts 11:35pm ET on September 30 - you can watch it on ABC or Hulu.



