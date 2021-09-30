Andrea Bocelli Announces Annual "In Concert For Valentine's" 2022 US Tour Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The world-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli
announced the 2022 In Concert For Valentine's tour to celebrate the forthcoming February holiday. The annual tour dates include five shows scheduled for Atlanta, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Phoenix
and Sunrise, FL. In Concert For Valentine's will have Bocelli returning to the US following his extensive upcoming 21-city Believe North American Tour, which begins in October and features performances at the legendary venues Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Madison Square
Garden in New York City. For the entire routing, please see dates listed below.
Tickets for In Concert For Valentine's go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Meanwhile, tickets for the Believe North American Tour are available now.
In Concert For Valentine's will showcase some of Bocelli's most romantic music including songs from his inspiring new album Believe as well as a selection of arias, his beloved cross-over hits and famed love songs.
"I've eagerly waited for many long months to be able to say to you: where did we leave off?" said Bocelli. "Today I am pleased to give each of you, my dear friends from my second beloved homeland, a date to put in your diaries. Returning to the stage means much more than just a concert. For me, it means meeting the people and things I love again and to share a common drive that aims to celebrate love and life and the One who gave it to us. In my heart, I am already in the United States, to embrace the many people in the many cities of my fall tour. And to those who will choose to celebrate Valentine's Day with me, I say: 'have a little patience, and while you wait to experience it together, please allow me to give you a piece of advice - make every day Valentine's Day for you!'."
Andrea's US tours are sponsored by global investment firm Stifel. "We're thrilled to serve as presenting sponsor of Andrea Bocelli's U.S. tours," said Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel. "Andrea's live performances are so poignant, and his connection with the audience is so genuine, that he epitomizes the kind of shared experience we have been missing during a year of lockdown. We're particularly excited to share it with our valued Stifel clients by inviting them to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public through a special presale."
The Stifel pre-sale begins Monday, October 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Following the special early on-sale, Citi cardholders and Andrea Bocelli
Fan Club members will have access to pre-sale tickets on Wednesday, October 6 at 10 a.m. local time. For PBS members, special pledge opportunities are available for early ticketing pre-sales via PBS stations in select cities. PBS members are encouraged to check with their local affiliates for more information.
As one of the most recognizable voices in the industry, and revered by fans internationally, Andrea Bocelli
has been entertaining audiences for over 20 years, counting nearly 90 million records sold worldwide. In addition to his sold-out arena-sized concert events and record-breaking live-streams, Bocelli has shared his talents at many major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and his performance with Global Citizen last weekend. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music
Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His previous album, Si, reached No.1 on both the US and UK charts.
In Concert For Valentine's Tour Dates:
FEB 10, 2022 / Atlanta, GA / State
Farm Arena
FEB 11, 2022 / Charlotte, NC / Spectrum Center
FEB 14, 2022 / Sunrise, FL / FLA Live Arena
(formerly BB&T Center)
FEB 18, 2022 / Las Vegas, NV / MGM Grand Arena
FEB 19, 2022 / Phoenix, AZ / Footprint Arena
(formerly Talking Stick Arena)
Believe North American Tour Dates *previously announced:
OCT 13, 2021 / Milwaukee, WI / Fiserv Forum
OCT 14, 2021 / Rosemont, IL / Allstate Arena
OCT 16, 2021 / Kansas City, MO / T-Mobile Center
OCT 17, 2021 / St. Louis, MO / Enterprise Center
OCT 20, 2021 / Dallas, TX / American Airlines Center
OCT 21, 2021 / Houston, TX / Toyota Center
OCT 23, 2021 / Sacramento, CA / Golden 1 Center
OCT 24, 2021 / Los Angeles, CA / Hollywood Bowl
OCT 30, 2021 / Salt Lake City, UT / Vivint Arena
OCT 31, 2021 / Denver, CO / Ball Arena
NOV 3, 2021 / Seattle, WA / Climate Pledge Arena
NOV 4, 2021 / Portland OR / Moda Center
DEC 2, 2021 / Cleveland / Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
DEC 4, 2021 / Pittsburgh / PPG Paints Arena
DEC 5, 2021 / Detroit
/ Little Caesars
Arena
DEC 8, 2021 / Philly / Wells Fargo Center
DEC 11, 2021 / Boston
/ TD Garden
DEC 12, 201 / Washington DC / Capital One Arena
DEC 15, 2021 / NYC / Madison Square
Garden
DEC 18, 2021 / Miami / AmericanAirlines Arena
DEC 19, 2021 / Orlando / Amway Center.